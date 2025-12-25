Record Blitz! 22 Centuries On Day 1 Of Vijay Hazare

IMAGE: Bihar's teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, aged just 14, blasted an 84-ball 190 to become the youngest List-A centurion ever. Photograph: BCCI/X

Batting greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made a thunderous return to domestic cricket, with both hammering centuries as a staggering 22 tons were scored on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.



The day belonged to the record-breakers. Bihar's teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, aged just 14, blasted an 84-ball 190 to become the youngest List-A centurion ever. His captain Sakibul Gani, then upstaged him with a 40-ball 128 not out -- the fastest List-A century by an Indian -- powering Bihar to world record total of 574/6 in 50 overs, the highest total in the history of 50-overs cricket.

India's white-ball legends -- Kohli and Rohit -- also didn't disappoint. Kohli's magnificent 101-ball 131 guided Delhi to victory, making him the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to cross 16,000 List-A runs, while hitting his 58th hundred in List A cricket. Rohit then treated his fans at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium to a 94-ball 155 masterclass, smashing 18 fours and nine sixes and runs scored at a strike rate of 164.89, powering Mumbai to an easy win.



Ishan Kishan joined the run fest as the wicketkeeeper-batter smashed a 33-ball century for Jharkhand, while Swastik Samal scored a monumental 212 for Odisha. The day was also defined by monumental chases; Karnataka pulled off the second-highest in List A history (chasing 413), and Saurashtra chased down 346 with ease.



In Mumbai's clash against Sikkim at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, people chanted endlessly for the 'Hitman' as after Sikkim posted 236/7 with their wicketkeeper-batter Ashish Thapa top-scoring with 87-ball 79, consisting of eight fours, Rohit shaved off a massive chunk of the target himself, as he went after the Sikkim bowlers.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to cross 16,000 List-A runs. Photograph: BCCI/X

In Bengaluru, after Delhi opted to bowl first, Ricky Bhui's 105-ball 122 (with 11 fours and seven sixes) saw Andhra set Delhi a stiff target of 299 runs, with pacer Simarjeet Singh's five-wicket haul being the highlight.



After Arpit Rana's early dismissal, Kohli, who struck 14 fours and three sixes in his chanceless knock, had partnerships with a young Priyansh Arya (74 in 44 balls, with seven fours and five sixes) and Nitish Rana (77 in 55 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) as Delhi completed the chase with four wickets and almost 12 overs in hand.



However, the record-breaking pillage of runs during the Plate Group clash between Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh left fans stunned. Suryavanshi's century came from just 36 balls, posting the second-fastest List A ton by an Indian. His 190-run knock had 16 fours and five sixes, with a strike rate of above 226.



However, Bihar skipper Sakibul Jani (128 not out 40 balls, with 10 fours and 12 sixes) shared the spotlight with the fastest List-A ton by an Indian. The hat-trick of centuries was completed courtesy of Ayush Loharuka (116 in 56 balls, with 11 fours and eight sixes) as Bihar posted 574/6, the highest total in List A cricket history. A helpless Arunachal Pradesh were bowled out for a lowly 177/10 in 42.1 overs.



The domestic platform continued to provide drama and records aplenty during the Group A clash between recently-crowned Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions Jharkhand and defending champions, Karnataka.



A 33-ball ton by Ishan Kishan, second-fastest by an Indian in List A, enroute to a whirlwind 125 from 39 balls, with seven fours and 14 sixes, continued the wicketkeeper-batter's red-hot form. Virat Singh (88 in 68 balls, with eight fours and four sixes) and Kumar Kushagra (63 in 47 balls, with three fours and five fours) also continued their purple patch, taking Jharkhand to 412/9, with Abhilash Shetty (4/72) being Karnataka's top bowler.

IMAGE: Mumbai's Rohit Sharma on the attack. Photograph: BCCI/X

The run-chase was a well-paced one, with opener Devdutt Padikkal (147 in 118 balls, with 10 fours and seven sixes) dictating the game. Skipper Mayank Agarwal (54 in 34 balls, with 10 fours), Abhinav Manohar (56 from 32 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Dhruv Prabhakar (40 from 22 balls, with six fours and a six) chipped in with explosive cameos as Karnataka completed the second-highest chase in List A cricket after the famous 435 run chase by South Africa against Australia 20 years back.



Tamil Nadu, powered by Pradosh Paul (73 in 79 balls, with six fours and a six), skipper N Jagadeesan (67 in 91 balls, with six fours and a six) and Sai Sudharsan (48 in 48 balls, with nine fours) posted 310/7, which proved to be 101 too many for Puducherry, who slipped to 209 all out courtesy a four-fer from pacer Gurjanpreet Singh.



The Group D clash between Odisha and Saurashtra was also the one for books as Odisha opener Swastik Samal (212 in 169 balls, with 21 fours and eight sixes) smashed the joint-fourth highest score in the tournament (with N Jagadeesan's 277 being the highest score against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022) and overall eighth double ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy history, to take his side to 345/6, with skipper Biplab Samantray (100 in 91 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) also chipping a brilliant century.



Saurashtra pulled off another massive chase of the day in 48.5 overs with five wickets in hand, with Sammar Gajjar (132* in 118 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes) and Chirag Jani (86 in 55 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) playing standout knocks.



The Group D clash between Punjab and Maharashtra was also a star-studded one, with international/IPL faces featuring. After Maharashtra opted to bowl first, the top-order of Prabhsimran Singh (60 in 77 balls, with seven fours and a six), Abhishek Sharma (48 in 45 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Anmolpreet Singh (85 in 78 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Naman Dhir (97 in 78 balls, with seven fours and four sixes) scoring big and taking Punjab to 347/6 in 50 overs.



Maharashtra started off the chase well with a 88-run opening stand between Prithvi Shaw (46 in 39 balls, with six fours and a six) and Arshin Kulkarni (37 in 30 balls, with seven fours). Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (1) had an off day. Knocks from Ramakrishna Ghosh (73 in 73 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Ankit Bawne (45 in 67 balls, with three fours) could take MH to only 296/8, leaving them 51 runs short.



In Group B, the clash between Bengal and last season's finalists Vidharbha, centuries came from Dhruv Shorey (136 in 125 balls, with 18 fours) and Aman Mokhade (110 in 99 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes) as Vidarbha, put to bowl first by Bengal, posting 382/5, with Mohammed Shami (2/65) continuing his fine domestic run.



Seasoned skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (71 in 67 balls, with 10 fours), Shahbaz Ahmed (71 in 58 balls, with six fours and a six), Delhi Capitals star Abishek Porel (56 in 35 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and pacer Akash Deep's fiery cameo of 38* in 24 balls (with two fours and two sixes) completed another massive chase in 48.5 overs.

In Group A clash between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Yash Dubey (103 in 132 balls, with seven fours) and RCB's latest seven-crore buy Venkatesh Iyer (34-ball 42 and one wicket) starred as MP managed to defend 288 runs, bundling out Rajasthan for 188 runs.



In another Group A clash between Kerala and Tripura, seasoned domestic veteran Baba Aparajith (64 in 73 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes and 5/15), Vishnu Vinod (102* in 62 balls, with nine fours and six sixes) and skipper Rohan Kunnummal (94 in 92 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) shined for Kerala, as they posted 348/8 after being put to bat first and then skittled out Tripura for just 203 runs.



The Group B clash between a star-studded Uttar Pradesh and Hyderabad also generated highlight knocks from Indian stars Dhruv Jurel (80 in 61 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Rinku Singh (67 in 48 balls, with six fours and two sixes) as UP posted 324/5 after being put to bat first. Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Zeeshan Ansari (4/31) and Chennai Super Kings' recent record-breaking 14.20 crore buy Prashant Veer (3/47) delivered brilliant spells, bundling out Hyderabad for 240 in 43 overs.