Boxing Day Test: Carse, Stokes leave Australia in a mess

Boxing Josh Tongue’s incisive new-ball spell left Australia reeling on the opening morning of the Boxing Day Ashes Test at the MCG after England elected to bowl first on a green-tinged surface under heavy cloud cover.
The Nottinghamshire seamer exploited the conditions superbly, ripping through Australia’s top order with figures of 3 for 24 from eight overs. After Gus Atkinson struck early to remove Travis Head for 12, Tongue triggered a sharp collapse, dismissing Jake Weatherald down the leg side before inducing edges from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to leave Australia tottering.
Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey briefly steadied the innings, but both fell in quick succession after lunch -- Carey flicking Stokes to leg slip and Khawaja undone by Snicko off Atkinson.
At 120 for 6 in 38 overs, Cameron Green and Michael Neser were left to rebuild, with Australia fighting to steady the ship against relentless English seam bowling on a lively MCG pitch.
Australia’s slide worsened when Cameron Green gifted his wicket with a brainless run-out. After showing signs of resistance, the all-rounder pushed the ball into the off side and gambled on a non-existent single. Brydon Carse was alert, pouncing quickly and nailing the stumps with a direct hit as Green’s full-length dive came up short. The dismissal made it 143 for 7, another self-inflicted blow in an innings already unravelled by England’s relentless pressure at the MCG.