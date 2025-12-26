HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Boxing Day Test: Carse, Stokes leave Australia in a mess

Boxing Day Test: Carse, Stokes leave Australia in a mess

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: December 26, 2025 09:25 IST

x
Ben Stokes
 
IMAGE: Ben Stokes celebrates after getting the wicket of Australia’s Alex Carey. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Boxing Josh Tongue’s incisive new-ball spell left Australia reeling on the opening morning of the Boxing Day Ashes Test at the MCG after England elected to bowl first on a green-tinged surface under heavy cloud cover.

Josh Tongue

IMAGE: Brydon Carse reacts after getting the wicket of Australia's Jake Weatherald. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

The Nottinghamshire seamer exploited the conditions superbly, ripping through Australia’s top order with figures of 3 for 24 from eight overs. After Gus Atkinson struck early to remove Travis Head for 12, Tongue triggered a sharp collapse, dismissing Jake Weatherald down the leg side before inducing edges from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to leave Australia tottering.

 

Josh Tongue

IMAGE: England's Brydon Carse reacts after getting the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey briefly steadied the innings, but both fell in quick succession after lunch -- Carey flicking Stokes to leg slip and Khawaja undone by Snicko off Atkinson.

At 120 for 6 in 38 overs, Cameron Green and Michael Neser were left to rebuild, with Australia fighting to steady the ship against relentless English seam bowling on a lively MCG pitch.

Australia’s slide worsened when Cameron Green gifted his wicket with a brainless run-out. After showing signs of resistance, the all-rounder pushed the ball into the off side and gambled on a non-existent single. Brydon Carse was alert, pouncing quickly and nailing the stumps with a direct hit as Green’s full-length dive came up short. The dismissal made it 143 for 7, another self-inflicted blow in an innings already unravelled by England’s relentless pressure at the MCG.

Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Don't know how...' RCB recruit reflects on hefty bid
'Don't know how...' RCB recruit reflects on hefty bid
Is Jaiswal India's most mismanaged talent?
Is Jaiswal India's most mismanaged talent?
'Indian Cricket Is A Strange Place'
'Indian Cricket Is A Strange Place'
Muzumdar reveals why India are trying out new things
Muzumdar reveals why India are trying out new things
Has Gill's T20I Career Ended?
Has Gill's T20I Career Ended?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 2

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 3

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

VIDEOS

Bhumi Pednekar Makes a Stylish Entry at Jackky Bhagnani's Birthday Bash0:29

Bhumi Pednekar Makes a Stylish Entry at Jackky Bhagnani's...

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali Stuns Fans With Her Glam Look0:32

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali Stuns Fans With Her Glam Look

Majestic Bird-eye view of 'Rashtra Prerna Sthal' honouring Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee2:08

Majestic Bird-eye view of 'Rashtra Prerna Sthal'...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO