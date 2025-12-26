Boxing Day Test: Carse, Stokes leave Australia in a mess

IMAGE: Ben Stokes celebrates after getting the wicket of Australia’s Alex Carey. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Boxing Josh Tongue’s incisive new-ball spell left Australia reeling on the opening morning of the Boxing Day Ashes Test at the MCG after England elected to bowl first on a green-tinged surface under heavy cloud cover.

IMAGE: Brydon Carse reacts after getting the wicket of Australia's Jake Weatherald. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

The Nottinghamshire seamer exploited the conditions superbly, ripping through Australia’s top order with figures of 3 for 24 from eight overs. After Gus Atkinson struck early to remove Travis Head for 12, Tongue triggered a sharp collapse, dismissing Jake Weatherald down the leg side before inducing edges from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to leave Australia tottering.

IMAGE: England's Brydon Carse reacts after getting the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey briefly steadied the innings, but both fell in quick succession after lunch -- Carey flicking Stokes to leg slip and Khawaja undone by Snicko off Atkinson.

At 120 for 6 in 38 overs, Cameron Green and Michael Neser were left to rebuild, with Australia fighting to steady the ship against relentless English seam bowling on a lively MCG pitch.

Australia’s slide worsened when Cameron Green gifted his wicket with a brainless run-out. After showing signs of resistance, the all-rounder pushed the ball into the off side and gambled on a non-existent single. Brydon Carse was alert, pouncing quickly and nailing the stumps with a direct hit as Green’s full-length dive came up short. The dismissal made it 143 for 7, another self-inflicted blow in an innings already unravelled by England’s relentless pressure at the MCG.