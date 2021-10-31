News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Smith shouldn't be in Australia's T20 team, says Warne

Smith shouldn't be in Australia's T20 team, says Warne

October 31, 2021 11:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Steve Smith struggled against England in Dubai, scoring one run off five balls. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Former spinner Shane Warne questioned the inclusion of Steve Smith in Australia's line-up at the Twenty20 World Cup in a scathing assessment of the country's loss against England on Saturday.

 

Warne, one of the all-time great spin bowlers, criticised team selection on social media after Australia slumped to an eight-wicket loss after England chased down 125 with more than eight overs remaining.

"Disappointing selection from Australia leaving (Mitch) Marsh out & (Glenn) Maxwell batting in the Powerplay (he should always come in after Powerplay)," he said on Twitter.

"(Marcus) Stoinis should have gone in. Poor strategy & tactics from the Aussies. I love Smith but he shouldn't be in the T/20 team. Marsh has to be."

Former Test captain Smith is widely viewed as one of the leading batsmen in the longer version of the game but struggled against England in Dubai, scoring one run off five balls.

Warne praised Eoin Morgan's team, who now sit on top of Group 1 in the 12-team Super 12 phase of the competition with six points from their opening three matches.

The top two teams from each of the two six-nation groups advance to the semi-finals. Pakistan currently lead Group 2 ahead of Afghanistan.

"Proper T/20 cricket that from England!" wrote Warne.

"Australia will hopefully learn how they need to play after that smashing they copped from the Poms.

"Pakistan & England are showing how to play T/20 cricket. Australia need to change their thinking re style of play plus the team."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Attacking someone over religion most pathetic: Kohli
Attacking someone over religion most pathetic: Kohli
Hardik needs to be fit to bowl one or two overs: Kohli
Hardik needs to be fit to bowl one or two overs: Kohli
How Team India Unwinds Before Sunday...
How Team India Unwinds Before Sunday...
NZ opener Guptill fit for India match
NZ opener Guptill fit for India match
India logs 12,830 new Covid cases, Kerala worst-hit
India logs 12,830 new Covid cases, Kerala worst-hit
Tearful state funeral for Puneeth Rajkumar
Tearful state funeral for Puneeth Rajkumar
India to produce over 5bn Covid vax by 2022: PM at G20
India to produce over 5bn Covid vax by 2022: PM at G20

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

PIX: England on brink of semis after thrashing Aussies

PIX: England on brink of semis after thrashing Aussies

Babar's mother was on ventilator when Pak played India

Babar's mother was on ventilator when Pak played India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances