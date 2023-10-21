News
SMAT T20: Delhi, Mumbai register easy wins

SMAT T20: Delhi, Mumbai register easy wins

Source: PTI
October 21, 2023 22:25 IST
Priyansh Arya

IMAGE: Priyansh Arya's splendid 51(24) helps Delhi chase down 137 with 8 wickets and 19 balls to spare against Karnataka. Photograph: BCCI Domestic

Young opener Priyansh Arya took a fancied Karnataka attack to cleaners with a 24-ball-51 as Delhi registered a smooth eight-wicket win in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E match in Dehradun on Saturday.

Batting first, Karnataka scored a modest 136 for 5 with stars like Devdutt Padikkal (4), Mayank Agarwal (15) and Manish Pandey (17) being dismissed cheaply. Only Abhinav Manohar (44 not out) and Manoj Bhandage (21) put up a stand of 58 to give the total some semblance of respectability.

 

In reply, Arya attacked from the word go as he clobbered India international Prasidh Krishna for two sixes and also hit four consecutive boundaries off pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar to set the ball rolling.

Arya also hit a six off veteran off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham as he added 72 runs in just above 6 overs with senior partner Anuj Rawat (38).

The target was crossed in 16.5 overs with skipper Yash Dhull (26 not out off 32 balls) taking his own little time to knock off the runs as there was no scoreboard pressure.

Bowlers win it for Mumbai

Mumbai

IMAGE: Another brilliant performance from the bowlers, led by Shams Mulani (3/18), as they defend 138 against J&K. Photograph: BCCI Domestic

Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani got three wickets while seasoned pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and young Mohit Avasthi got two wickets apiece as Mumbi defended a lowly 138 by bowling out Jammu and Kashmir for 101 in a group A game in Jaipur.

For Mumbai, batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 50 off 36 balls while skipper Ajinkya Rahane contributed run-a-ball 31.

When J&K batted, eight of their players failed to reach double digits while Mulani (3/18) and Kulkarni (2/16) were the wreckers-in-chief.

Umesh takes five, Karun scores 95 in Vidarbha win

In a group D match at Mohali, Vidarbha beat Bengal by seven wickets with veterans Umesh Yadav (5/33) and Karun Nair (95 not out off 52 balls) doing the star turn for the winners.

Bengal scored a challenging 212 for 8 in 20 overs with Abhimanyu Easwaran scoring 60 off 33 balls.

In reply, Vidarbha scored the runs in 17.5 overs with Impact Player Shubham Dubey scoring 58 off 20 balls, which included six sixes as he clobbered current India Test bowler Mukesh Kumar to submission. 

Source: PTI
