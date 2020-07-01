News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Lanka police questions De Silva over 2011 World Cup final fixing allegation

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
July 01, 2020 00:15 IST
IMAGE: Aravinda de Silva, the then chairman of selectors, was quizzed for over six hours by the police. Photograph: Tom Shaw/Getty Images

The Sri Lankan police, on Tuesday, said it has questioned former national selection committee chairman Aravinda de Silva over ex-Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage's allegation that the national cricket team's loss to India in the 2011 World Cup final was fixed by "certain parties".

 

Aluthgamage has alleged that his country "sold" the game to India, a claim that was ridiculed by former captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene who demanded evidence from him.

De Silva, the then chairman of selectors, was quizzed for over six hours by the police.

Aluthgamage on June 18 made the allegation but later backtracked, saying it was just his suspicion.

A special police investigation unit recorded Aluthgamage's statement last week.

De Silva, who was the man of the match in the 1996 World Cup final which Sri Lanka won, was summoned by the police on Tuesday to record his statement. 

Police sources said that Upul Tharanga, the left-handed opener who played the 2011 final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, would be quizzed next.

Post Aluthgamage'ss allegation, De Silva has asked the BCCI to conduct its own investigation.

De Silva said he was willing to travel to India to take part in an investigation despite the current COVID-19 pandemic. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
