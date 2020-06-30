News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » COVID-19 tests: Hafeez, five others cleared to tour England

COVID-19 tests: Hafeez, five others cleared to tour England

June 30, 2020 13:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammed Hafeez had tested positive for COVID-19 when PCB conducted the first round of tests of all the 29 England bound players before he conducted another test at a private hospital the very next day which showed that he had tested negative

IMAGE: Mohammed Hafeez had tested positive for COVID-19 when PCB conducted the first round of tests of all the 29 England bound players before he conducted another test at a private hospital the very next day which showed that he had tested negative. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Six Pakistan cricketers, including former captain Mohammad Hafeez, have been cleared to join rest of the team in England after returning a second negative result in COVID-19 tests, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz also tested negative for the second time in three days and would join rest of the team in Worcestershire.

 

"The PCB will now start making their travel arrangements and the departure details will be shared in due course," the PCB added.

Four other players -- Kashif Bhatti, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Imran Khan -- tested positive for the second time earlier this week.

The first batch of Pakistan players underwent COVID-19 testing on their arrival in Manchester on Sunday before moving to Worcestershire for a 14-day isolation period.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three Twenty20 internationals behind closed doors in August-September. The exact dates and venues have not been announced yet.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

'As long as Pandya keeps cool, he will be an asset'

'As long as Pandya keeps cool, he will be an asset'

South African cricketers return to training

South African cricketers return to training

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use