SKY Wouldn't Have Been So Generous In Pak Game

'It wouldn't have happened if Salman Agha was playing on the 14th and the game is in the balance.'

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav speaks to the umpire to withdraw the run out appeal against the UAE's Junaid Saddique. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Suryakumar Yadav's withdrawal of an appeal against UAE batter Junaid Siddique despite the batter being given out by the third umpire, was deemed fair play by most.

Retired cricketer Aakash Chopra believes it would not have happened if Pakistan were the opposition.

The incident took place in the 13th over of the UAE innings in India's opening Asia Cup match on Wednesday. Siddique was stumped, but India decided to withdraw the appeal.

During Shivam Dube's run-up, his towel fell off, Siddique tried to pull the ball away but missed it. Sanju Samson was brilliant to spot Siddique outside the crease and underarmed a direct hit, while Siddique was busy pointing out the dropped towel.

'It's event-specific in my opinion, it wouldn't have happened if (Pakistan's) Salman Agha was playing on the 14th (of September) and the game is in the balance, and he's just roaming around, he (Suryakumar) won't do that,' ESPNcricinfo quoted Chopra as saying.

Chopra reckoned that the generosity shown to Siddique in decisions only leads to controversy and inconsistency.

'If he was (outside the crease), it should be out, in my opinion. But opinions may vary. The problem is that the moment you bring in ethics and generosity, it opens a can of worms: "Oh, you did this today, why are you not doing the same thing tomorrow?' Why go down that route?"' he added.

'Will you do it? If that's the case, it's like walking. You nick it and you walk. But the day you do not walk, that's the day that decides which side of the divide you are on, and that's when you look like a hypocrite. I'm not saying SKY is going to do it again, or will not do it again. But if it is within the rules and the umpire has given it out, just stay out. That's it.'

Siddique survived just three more balls before spooning a catch to Suryakumar.

India went on to pull off its fastest chase in men's T20Is, in terms of overs left -- eclipsing the chase in 6.3 overs against Scotland at the T20 World Cup in Dubai in 2021.