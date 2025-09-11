HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'We Love You Gautam Gambhir'

'We Love You Gautam Gambhir'

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 11, 2025 11:15 IST

x

'Gautam Gambhir is here to back Sanju'.

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: All eyes were on Sanju Samson who retained his place in the playing XI. Photograph: BCCI
 

India crushed the UAE by nine wickets in their Asia Cup opener, powered by Kuldeep Yadav's spin and Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill's blistering innings.

Amid the domination, all eyes were on Sanju Samson, who retained his place in the XI despite expectations he would be dropped for Gill.

Fans erupted on social media, praising Coach Gautam Gambhir for backing Samson, with messages like, 'We love you Gautam Gambhir. Thanks for always backing Sanju Samson' and 'Gautam Gambhir is here to back Sanju'.

Ahead of the game, Captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked about Samson's role. 'We are really taking good care of him,' SKY reponded.

The decision put to rest speculation following a BCCI clip showing Samson sitting apart from the training group, confirming the faith both captain and management have in him.

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

SKY Chooses Fair Play Over Easy Wicket
SKY Chooses Fair Play Over Easy Wicket
'Look At That Shot, Look At That Shot, Unbelievable!'
'Look At That Shot, Look At That Shot, Unbelievable!'
How Faulty Mic Ruined Kuldeep's Speech!!
How Faulty Mic Ruined Kuldeep's Speech!!
Kuldeep Shatters Ashwin's Record
Kuldeep Shatters Ashwin's Record
India's Nightmare Returns: Afridi Is Back in Form
India's Nightmare Returns: Afridi Is Back in Form

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

webstory image 2

8 Healthy Quinoa Recipes

webstory image 3

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

VIDEOS

Style Queens! Tamannaah and Pragya sizzle!1:14

Style Queens! Tamannaah and Pragya sizzle!

SSB and Nepal's Armed Police Force conduct joint patrolling along Indo-Nepal border1:30

SSB and Nepal's Armed Police Force conduct joint...

Tripti Dimri spotted in Bandra1:11

Tripti Dimri spotted in Bandra

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV