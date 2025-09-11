'Gautam Gambhir is here to back Sanju'.

IMAGE: All eyes were on Sanju Samson who retained his place in the playing XI. Photograph: BCCI

India crushed the UAE by nine wickets in their Asia Cup opener, powered by Kuldeep Yadav's spin and Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill's blistering innings.

Amid the domination, all eyes were on Sanju Samson, who retained his place in the XI despite expectations he would be dropped for Gill.

Fans erupted on social media, praising Coach Gautam Gambhir for backing Samson, with messages like, 'We love you Gautam Gambhir. Thanks for always backing Sanju Samson' and 'Gautam Gambhir is here to back Sanju'.

Ahead of the game, Captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked about Samson's role. 'We are really taking good care of him,' SKY reponded.

The decision put to rest speculation following a BCCI clip showing Samson sitting apart from the training group, confirming the faith both captain and management have in him.