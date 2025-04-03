How IPL challenges turned Sai Sudharsan into a run machine

Opener B Sai Sudharsan felt exposure to difficult conditions during his current stint with IPL side Gujarat Titans has contributed immensely to him evolving as a T20 batter.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan now sits on the second place in the run-markers' chart with 186 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Sudharsan played a fine innings of 49 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in GT's eight-wicket win in Bengaluru on Wednesday night.

"It's my fourth year (in the IPL), so I feel it has given me a lot of experience. I got exposed to a few difficult conditions. I got exposed to a lot of fast bowling in the nets with GT," Sudharsan said in the post-match press meet.

"I feel the most important thing which has helped my evolution or the way I've improved my T20 batting is the game-time I get here and the practice time I get here with the Titans, with the bowlers, all quality international bowlers," he added.

Sudharsan now sits on the second place in the run-markers' chart with 186 runs. The left-hander has made those runs at an average of 62 and at a strike-rate of 158.

"So, I feel that has helped me even from the nets, I would say. I got exposed to a lot of things, a lot of difficult conditions."

"I've learnt a lot in these three years. I feel it has helped me understand the game better and the basics of the game as well," he said.