How IPL challenges turned Sai Sudharsan into a run machine

How IPL challenges turned Sai Sudharsan into a run machine

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 03, 2025 14:00 IST

Opener B Sai Sudharsan felt exposure to difficult conditions during his current stint with IPL side Gujarat Titans has contributed immensely to him evolving as a T20 batter.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan now sits on the second place in the run-markers' chart with 186 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Sudharsan played a fine innings of 49 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in GT's eight-wicket win in Bengaluru on Wednesday night.

 

"It's my fourth year (in the IPL), so I feel it has given me a lot of experience. I got exposed to a few difficult conditions. I got exposed to a lot of fast bowling in the nets with GT," Sudharsan said in the post-match press meet.

"I feel the most important thing which has helped my evolution or the way I've improved my T20 batting is the game-time I get here and the practice time I get here with the Titans, with the bowlers, all quality international bowlers," he added.

Sudharsan now sits on the second place in the run-markers' chart with 186 runs. The left-hander has made those runs at an average of 62 and at a strike-rate of 158.

"So, I feel that has helped me even from the nets, I would say. I got exposed to a lot of things, a lot of difficult conditions."

"I've learnt a lot in these three years. I feel it has helped me understand the game better and the basics of the game as well," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

