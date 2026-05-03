SKY Fails Again: IPL 2026 Turns Sour

Suryakumar Yadav's struggles in IPL 2026 are raising concerns as the star batsman fails to replicate his explosive form, impacting his team's performance and putting him under increasing pressure.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav faces increasing pressure to regain his dominant form in the Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav is struggling to find consistency in IPL 2026, failing to convert starts into substantial scores.

His recent performances in both IPL 2026 and the T20 World Cup 2026 have fallen short of expectations.

SKY's inconsistency is impacting his team, as he bats in crucial positions.

For a player who once made batting look effortless and known for his 360-degree hitting, things suddenly aren't clicking for Suryakumar Yadav in IPL 2026.

Every time he walks in, there's a flicker of the old magic -- a boundary here, a clever shot there. But just as quickly, it fades. And with each short stay at the crease in the Indian Premier League 2026, that frustration is becoming harder to ignore.

Against CSK in Chennai on Saturday, he walked in with intent again, showed flashes of his trademark strokeplay but couldn't carry on.

CSK debutant Ramakrishna Ghosh kept things tight and forced the mistake -- SKY tried to manufacture a shot that wasn't really there, only to find Dewald Brevis at point. A simple catch, and another start gone. Just 21 off 12 balls, with a couple of boundaries and a six -- promising, but not enough.

And that's been the story of his Indian Premier League 2026 campaign.

SKY's Performance Under Microscope

For a player of his stature -- India's T20 World Cup-winning captain -- the returns simply haven't matched expectations.

In nine innings this season, Suryakumar has managed 162 runs, often getting starts but failing to convert them into match-defining knocks. Batting in crucial positions like No. 3 and 4, that inconsistency has hurt his team.

His scores tell the story: 16, 51, 6, 33, 0, 15, 36, 5, 21. There's intent, but no dominance.

Concerns Beyond IPL

What makes it more concerning is that this dip isn't limited to the IPL. Even during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, he struggled for impact, scoring 157 runs in seven matches. For someone expected to deliver in big moments, that inconsistency has raised questions.

This is shaping up to be his toughest season since 2021 and at 35, the pressure is only increasing.