Home  » Cricket » SKY, Bumrah & Co. Go Wild After T20 World Cup Win

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 09, 2026 11:41 IST

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: A proud Suryakumar Yadav with T20 World Cup trophy. Photograph: Suryakumar Yadav/X

Indian men's cricket team players took to their respective social media handles to celebrate the team's T20 World Cup 2026 victory as the Suryakumar Yadav-led team defeated New Zealand in the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Key Points

  • From SKY to Bumrah, Indian players flooded social media with celebrations.
  • Captions full of pride, gratitude, and childhood dream moments dominated posts.
  • Players shared photos, reels, and throwbacks with the T20 WC 2026 trophy.

From captain Suryakumar Yadav to players like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, the team shared their joy and pride through social media posts.

India defeated the Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand by a huge 96-run margin to defend their T20 World Cup title. With the win, India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup at home, the first team to win it back-to-back after securing the 2024 edition, and the first team to win it three times (2007, 2024, 2026).

Personal & Emotional Messages

Taking to Instagram, Suryakumar Yadav described the T20 World Cup win as a shared dream for over a billion Indians. He expressed pride in leading and representing India and thanked everyone who supported him, calling them his pillars of strength.

"Not just a team. A family. Not just a trophy. A dream for a billion of us. PROUD to lead this group, PROUD to represent my India. A huge thank you to everyone standing beside me. You are the pillars of my strength," Suryakumar Yadav wrote in the caption of the post.

In a post on X, the Indian T20I team captain posted a picture from his younger days (2014) along with another picture where he is with the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy and said, "So happy for this guy today."

Celebratory Photos & Reels

Tilak Varma also took to Instagram to share his happiness over India securing the T20 WC 2026 trophy.

Tilak Varma

In the caption of the post, he said, "World Champions. My childhood dreams have come true! So proud to be a part of this team and represent my country! Love this team, love you all thanks for always having our back!"

Rinku Singh uploaded a picture with the trophy in his hand and wrote, "God's Plan. Jai Hind."

Rinku Singh

Pacer Arshdeep Singh, on the other hand, posted a reel in which he says, "First time was so nice, we had to do it twice", while holding the World Cup trophy.

 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arshdeep Singh (@_arshdeep.singh__)

Ishan Kishan also uploaded the picture of the Indian team celebrating the win in the finals and wrote in his caption, "This Team. C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S."

Ishan Kishan

 

Abhishek Sharma

Opening batter Abhishek Sharma posted a picture with the trophy and wrote, "Grateful for this moment. Forever blue" in the caption.

Jasprit Bumrah

 

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah also uploaded a picture with the trophy and said in the caption, "India. Home. World Champions. Couldn't have imagined this any better even if I tried. From dreaming about playing for India in this city to creating history here, it's been a blessed ride. Grateful for this team, the support, the fans, and this moment."

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj took to Instagram and uploaded the picture of him celebrating the team and wrote in the caption, "Still processing this moment. Seeing the trophy come home brings a lot of emotion. So many people are part of moments like this in different ways, and the love and support from back home means everything. Truly grateful to be part of this team and this journey."

 

T20 World Cup 2026

