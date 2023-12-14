IMAGE: In Pakistan's first Test against hosts Australia, Babar Azam is playing in his 50th Test match. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood presented former captain Babar Azam with a "special souvenir" and cap on his 50th Test appearance on Thursday.

Pakistan is currently engaged in a Test clash with Australia in Perth. Before the clash, Babar was presented with a cap and souvenir from the newly crowned Test skipper.

"You still have a lot to achieve. You have changed Pakistan's batting dynamics. You have proved that our batsmen can become world-class players," Shan said in a video posted by Pakistan Cricket.

After making his debut in 2016, Babar has amassed 3,772 runs in 88 innings of his 49 Test outings, at a stunning batting average of 47.7. He has also struck nine tons and 26 half-centuries.