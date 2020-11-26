News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Six Pakistan cricketers test positive for COVID

Six Pakistan cricketers test positive for COVID

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
November 26, 2020 13:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan training put on hold; NZC says protocol breach by visitors

Pakistan

IMAGE: Pakistan players take a selfie before heading out to New Zealand on Sunday. Photograph: Babar Azam/Twitter

Six touring Pakistan cricketers have tested positive for COVID-19 here, New Zealand Cricket announced, on Thursday, alleging a breach of the bio-secure protocol by the visitors who will not be allowed to train while in quarantine for the time being.

 

A jumbo Pakistan squad, led by Babar Azam, arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday and is serving a mandatory 14-day quarantine period as per COVID-19 protocol.

"Two of these six results have been deemed 'historical'; four have been confirmed as new," NZC said in a statement without revealing the names of the players who have tested positive for the dreaded virus.

All six members of the squad will be moved to the quarantine arm of a managed isolation facility. Pakistan are here for three T20 Internationals and two Tests. The series begins December 18 in Auckland.

"As a consequence, the Pakistan team's exemption to train while in managed isolation has been put on hold until investigations have been completed," the NZC stated.

The home board also spoke of a protocol breach but did not specify the exact nature of it.

"Separately, NZC has also been made aware that some members of the Pakistan team had contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation."

"We will be having discussions with the tourists to assist them in understanding the requirements," the NZC statement added.

At least 10 Pakistan cricketers had tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's England tour earlier this year.

Prior to leaving Lahore, all members of the Pakistan squad returned negative results on the four occasions they were tested.

In addition to the senior squad, Pakistan's A team is also here to compete in a couple of four-day matches beginning Decemeber 10.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Jasprit Bumrah gives Kartik Tyagi gyaan
Jasprit Bumrah gives Kartik Tyagi gyaan
India tour of Australia: Where will KL Rahul bat?
India tour of Australia: Where will KL Rahul bat?
Revealed: Why Rohit didn't travel with Team India
Revealed: Why Rohit didn't travel with Team India
India venture into unknown against mighty Aussies
India venture into unknown against mighty Aussies
Natarajan shows off his India blue jersey
Natarajan shows off his India blue jersey
Small savings cross Rs 1-trn mark in H1 of FY21
Small savings cross Rs 1-trn mark in H1 of FY21
26/11: US says standing with India in anti-terror fight
26/11: US says standing with India in anti-terror fight

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Dhoni has shown the way to wicketkeepers, says Rahul

Dhoni has shown the way to wicketkeepers, says Rahul

SEE: Bumrah, Jadeja, Shaw have fun!

SEE: Bumrah, Jadeja, Shaw have fun!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use