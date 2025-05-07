HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Sirens, darkness, one meal... : Gavaskar recalls 1965 war

Sirens, darkness, one meal... : Gavaskar recalls 1965 war

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 07, 2025 18:52 IST

x

Sunil Gavaskar

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar recalled a time of nationwide alertness, unity, and personal sacrifice. Photograph: BCCI

In the wake of India’s recent military strikes across nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir—launched two weeks after the terror attack in Pahalgam—cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has opened up about his vivid memories of the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

As a teenager during that period, Gavaskar recalled a time of nationwide alertness, unity, and personal sacrifice.

 

Gavaskar, widely regarded as one of the finest batters to have played the game, recalled how, as a teenager, life during the war was shaped by constant caution and national solidarity.

“I remember a lot about 1965," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Sports Tak. “I was 15-16 years old, and when the war was ongoing, the Indian public was instructed to cover their windows after lighting lamps in the evening. We used black cloth to ensure no light was visible from outside. Those whose houses faced the sea were advised to use as little light as possible, preferably only torches and lamps."

He vividly recalled the frequent sound of sirens and the uncertainty that accompanied them. “Sirens would go off frequently. At that time, we couldn’t always tell if it was a mock drill or something else. But I clearly remember covering the windows and ventilation with black cloth. We were told to go outside as little as possible. Shelters were created in residential areas where people had to go after the sirens went off. These shelters were usually in basements. We were told that if your society had a basement, you should go there if you get to hear the sound of a siren," he added.

Gavaskar also remembered the collective sacrifices made by citizens in response to an appeal by then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who asked Indians to voluntarily ration their food.

“There was no fear in the mind of any Indian during the 1965 war. People received all the updates through All India Radio, as television was not very common then. The economic situation of the country was not very strong at that time, so Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had appealed to people to eat only one meal a day," Gavaskar said.

“My father said that we would eat less food. We would no longer have both chapati and rice in one meal. It would be either chapati or rice. However, the government did not make this mandatory; we did it ourselves," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'
Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'
'Next Time It Could Be Lahore and Rawalpindi'
'Next Time It Could Be Lahore and Rawalpindi'
Op Sindoor: India targeted 9 Jaish, LeT, Hizbul terror sites
Op Sindoor: India targeted 9 Jaish, LeT, Hizbul terror sites
Who named India's strike against Pak 'Operation Sindoor'?
Who named India's strike against Pak 'Operation Sindoor'?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Indians Who Served On Cannes Jury

webstory image 2

Mutton Kheema: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Meet Bollywood's BFFs

VIDEOS

PM Modi departs from Rashtrapati Bhavan after briefing President Murmu on Op Sindoor1:31

PM Modi departs from Rashtrapati Bhavan after briefing...

'Very proud': Israeli diplomat lauds India's Op Sindoor against Pak2:39

'Very proud': Israeli diplomat lauds India's Op Sindoor...

'4 drones came, panic everywhere': Pak eyewitness recounts India's strikes1:50

'4 drones came, panic everywhere': Pak eyewitness...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD