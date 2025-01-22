Siraj's road to redemption begins with Ranji Trophy

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj has confirmed his availability for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match. Photograph and video: HCA/X

India speedster Mohammed Siraj, who was left out of the Rohit Sharma-led squad for the upcoming white-ball series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, is turning to domestic cricket to revive his place in the national team.

The Hyderabad pacer has confirmed his availability for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Vidarbha, scheduled to take place in Nagpur from January 30 to February 2.

Siraj has commenced his preparations at the Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad.

"Mohammed Siraj gets into gear for the upcoming #RanjiTrophy match between Hyderabad and Vidarbha! He kicked off his prep with an intense session at Gymkhana grounds TODAY!" the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) announced on X on Tuesday.

The HCA also shared a video showcasing Siraj bowling at full pace in the nets.