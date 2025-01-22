Bumrah continues to reign as World No 1

IMAGE: Jasprit Burmah, who recorded the highest-ever ICC rankings rating for an Indian bowler at 907 points during the series in Australia, has now surpassed that mark with a career-best tally of 908 points. Photograph: BCCI

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate the ICC Test bowling rankings, retaining his position as the No. 1 bowler. while Ravindra Jadeja also maintained his top spot in the all-rounders' category, in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday.



Bumrah, who had made history ahead of the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia in January by recording the highest-ever ICC Rankings rating for an Indian bowler at 907 points, is currently on a career-best points tally of 908.



Australia's Pat Cummins (841) and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (837)

are placed second and third respectively.

Pakistan's Noman Ali (761) broke into the top-10 after an impressive six-wicket haul in the first Test against the West Indies in Multan.



There was no movement to the top-10 all-rounders list in the Test format, with Jadeja (400 ratings points) retaining the top spot, followed by South Africa's Marco Jansen (294) and Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan (263).