Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tour match: Siraj praised as he attends to injured Green

Tour match: Siraj praised as he attends to injured Green

December 12, 2020 16:52 IST
India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj's fine gesture of rushing in and attending to rival Cameron Green after he was hit on the head during the opening day of the warm-up game in Sydney has earned him praise from the Australian media.

 

Green attempted a catch off a straight drive from Jasprit Bumrah off his own bowling but the ball flew through his fingers and hit on the right side of his head.

Siraj immediately dropped his bat and rushed to check on Green. Bumrah also did the same following his teammate.

Green, who suffered concussion, was later ruled out of the remainder of the three-day pink warm-up game between the Indians and Australia A.  

"Indian cricketer Mohd Siraj has been praised for his sportsmanship in helping young all-rounder Cameron Green after he suffered a blow to the head during the match," tweeted 9News Australia.

"Non-striker Mohammed Siraj and umpire Gerard Abood rushed to check on the star all-rounder, who patted Bumrah on the leg to assure him he was OK," said abc.net.au.

"Mohammed Siraj, at the non-striker's end, dropped his bat and immediately rushed to check on the injured bowler," wrote cricket.com.au.

Siraj's gesture has also taken the internet by storm with netizens lauding him for his sportsman spirit.

"Absolutely brilliant from Mohammed Siraj ... did not care about the run and straightaway dropped his bat and checked on Green. Top spirit by him," wrote a Twitter user.

The BCCI also shared a picture in which Green can be seen on his knees after the blow on his head and Siraj standing next to him and checking on the Australian.

"Non-striker batsman Mohd Siraj quickly rushed to check on Cameron Green, who got hit on his head by a Jasprit Bumrah straight drive," BCCI said on its Twitter handle.

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

