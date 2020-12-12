News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gill, Mayank and Vihari among the runs in tour match

Gill, Mayank and Vihari among the runs in tour match

December 12, 2020 14:44 IST
Shubman Gill

IMAGE: India's Shubman Gill celebrates completing his half-century during Day 2 of the practice match against Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Saturday. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari hit half-centuries to get back among the runs as India dominated Day 2 of the three-day day-night practice match against Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Saturday.

 

Gill, batting at No 3, stroked a fluent 65 from 78 balls, with the help of 10 fours as he added 104 runs for the second wicket with Agarwal to rally the visitors to 222 for three at the dinner break of the pink ball match, to stretch their lead to 308 runs.

Mayank Agarwal

IMAGE: India opener Mayank Agarwal bats. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Agarwal started off cautiously before he played some strokes once he got his eye in, hitting four fours and two sixes to score 61 from 120 balls.

He consolidated India's position in the company of Vihari as they put on 53 runs for the third wicket with Vihari.

Vihari got to his half-century in the third session with a single off Swepson, in the 55th over.

Hanuma Vihari

IMAGE: Hanuma Vihari in action for India during the tour match. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

It was a much-improved batting showing from India after they were bundled out for 194 in their first innings on Day 1. The Indian pacers had helped the visitors make a superb comeback as they bundled out Australia A for 108 to take a vital 86-run first innings lead.

Mohammad Shami and Navdeep Saini picked three wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah backed up his maiden fifty with two wickets.

