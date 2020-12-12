News
Decision on Rohit playing last 2 Tests subject to reassessment: BCCI

December 12, 2020 16:04 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, who is expected to leave for Australia on December 14, will the miss the first two Tests as he undergoes the mandatory 14-day quarantine in Australia. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma is set to join the Indian team in Australia for the upcoming Test series after being declared 'clinically fit' but the decision on him playing the last two Tests in subject to a reassessment after completing his 14-day quarantine, the BCCI said on Saturday.

 

"Team India batsman Mr Rohit Sharma has completed his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is now clinically fit. He has been rehabilitating and training at NCA since 19th November following a high-grade left hamstring injury suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL)," BCCI said in a media release.

BCCI said the National Cricket Academy's medical team is satisfied with Rohit's fitness after he was tested for various skills including batting, fielding and running between the wicket.

However, it added that the opener will be required to work on his endurance.

"The NCA medical Team was satisfied with the physical fitness of Mr Sharma after assessing him on different metrics that tested his skills related to batting, fielding and running between the wickets. Mr Sharma’s physical fitness has been satisfactory, however, he will be required to continue work on his endurance."

Rohit, who is expected to leave for Australia on December 14, will the miss the first two Tests as he undergoes the mandatory 14-day quarantine in Australia. He had sustained a hamstring injury during the IPL, which led to him missing the white-ball leg of the ongoing tour.

BCCI also pointed out that Rohit's fitness will be reassessed once again after his two-week quarantine, following which a decision on him playing in the last two matches -- Sydney (January 7 to 11) and Brisbane (January 15 to 19) -- will be taken.

"He has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for. He will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly," BCCI added.

The four-match Test series against Australia starts with the day-night pink ball match in Adelaide, on December 17.

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

