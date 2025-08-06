HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'India won with clarity, identity, purpose'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read
August 06, 2025 11:40 IST

Mohammed Siraj was India's driving force with 23 scalps to his name

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj was the driving force in India's series levelling performance with 23 scalps to his name. Photograph: BCCI/X

"Positive cricket doesn't mean reckless cricket," said Australian great Greg Chappell, lambasting England's 'Bazball' philosophy during the high-intensity drawn Test series against India.

In his column for 'ESPNCricinfo', Chappell, while lavishing praise on the young Indian team for being fearless, criticised the Englishmen, particularly Harry Brook, for failing to read situations which required perseverance instead of flashy strokeplay.

"England's own journey in this series presents a cautionary subplot -- one embodied by the brilliant but mercurial Harry Brook, whose virtues I have extolled publicly before," Chappell, a former India head coach, said.

 

"He has time, range, confidence, and that rare gift of making batting look effortless. But cricket, particularly Test cricket, is not just about shot-making. It's about judgement. About recognising when the moment demands attack -- and when it demands restraint," he added.

England were 301/3 in pursuit of 374 when the 26-year-old Brook's dismissal triggered a collapse on the fourth day of the fifth Test in London that the home side lost by six runs on Monday. With that result, India tied the series at 2-2.

'Harry Brook must embrace the grind along with the glamour' 

IMAGE: 'Harry Brook must embrace the grind along with the glamour'. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

"Brook's dismissal at The Oval, with the game finely poised, was symptomatic of the conundrum that is facing the England setup. The "Bazball" philosophy -- of fearless, attacking cricket -- has revitalised their Test side. But it cannot become an excuse to avoid doing the hard yards.

"...all England needed was for one batter to hold his nerve. To absorb pressure. Brook went for the glory shot -- and perished," he pointed out.

"There's nothing wrong with positivity. But positive cricket doesn't mean reckless cricket. It means confident, calculated risk-taking."

Chappell said a more restrained approach in challenging match situations would help Brook establish himself as a worthy successor to Joe Root, England's most prolific run-getter.

"Brook is emerging, and he will learn. But to become the match-winner England need, he must embrace the grind along with the glamour.

"Root didn't become England's most prolific batter by always playing pretty strokes. He earned it with grit. Brook will need to do the same if he is to fulfil his vast potential," he said.

Giving his overall assessment of the series, Chappell said the showdown will be long remembered for not just the result but also the "theatre" it created.

The two teams engaged in on-field verbal altercations during the hard-fought contests, all of which lasted five days. There were also gladiatorial displays by the likes of Rishabh Pant and Chris Woakes who took the field despite serious injuries to help their respective team's cause.

"The subplots. The redefinition of roles. Both sides were tested -- physically, tactically, emotionally.

"But it was India who emerged as moral victors. They won clarity. Identity. Purpose," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
