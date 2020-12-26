News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Siraj has fulfilled our late father's dream'

'Siraj has fulfilled our late father's dream'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 26, 2020 20:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj lost his father on November 20, around a week after the Indian team landed in Australia and he could not return home due to COVID-19 restrictions. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Pacer Mohammed Siraj could not perform the last rites of his late father last month as he was in Australia with the national team but he made him proud by making India Test debut in Melbourne, his family said on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Siraj lost his father Mohammed Ghaus, an auto-rickshaw driver in Hyderabad, on November 20, around a week after the Indian team landed in Australia and he could not return home due to COVID-19 restrictions.

 

His brother Ismail said it was his late father's dream to see Siraj play for the country in Tests and finally the dream was fulfilled on Saturday at the MCG.

"It was my (late) father's dream that Siraj should represent India in Tests ... he always wanted to see him (Siraj) in blue and white jersey to represent the nation, so our dream got fulfilled today," Ismail said from Hyderabad.

The family members were glued to the television since 4am to watch the proud moment of Siraj playing for the country in a Test. He has already played one ODI and three T20 Internationals.

"Since the team was announced yesterday, we knew that he was going to make debut. We did not sleep the entire night, we switched on TV from 4am,” said Ismail, a software professional who now works as his brother's manager.

So, what was their thoughts when Siraj did not bowl in the opening session.

"We were waiting eagerly when he will bowl ... intezaar badhte jaa raha tha (our wait was getting longer) ... but after lunch break he started the first over and (the wait) ended," Ismail said.

"It was a proud moment for us," he said, adding it was an emotional moment for the family members who resides in Hyderabad.

Siraj returned with figures of 2/40, claiming the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Cameroon Green.

Ismail said Siraj did speak to his mother after the day's play.

“I chatted with him through messages, I did not disturb him much as he was tired and there is again play tomorrow. However, he called up Ammi (mother)," Ismail said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Bereaved Siraj will miss father's funeral
Bereaved Siraj will miss father's funeral
Virat Kohli on India's performance at the MCG
Virat Kohli on India's performance at the MCG
Rahane stuns Warne, Sehwag with his smart captaincy
Rahane stuns Warne, Sehwag with his smart captaincy
UP cops vow to protect Muslim women married to Hindus
UP cops vow to protect Muslim women married to Hindus
Another BJP ally quits NDA over farm laws
Another BJP ally quits NDA over farm laws
Farmers ready to resume talks with govt on Dec 29
Farmers ready to resume talks with govt on Dec 29
BJP should stop indulging in horse-trading: Omar
BJP should stop indulging in horse-trading: Omar

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Siraj overcomes personal loss to savour Test debut

Siraj overcomes personal loss to savour Test debut

How Kohli's motivational words helped Siraj

How Kohli's motivational words helped Siraj

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use