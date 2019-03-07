Sir Viv, the original swagstar, turns a year older

March 07, 2019 18:32 IST

IMAGE: In a career spanning 17 years, Viv Richards played 308 matches (121 Tests and 187 ODIs), scoring 15261 runs. Photograph: Files

One of the greatest batsmen of all times, Vivian Richards turned a year older on Thursday. The flamboyant West Indian great was showered with birthday wishes from across the cricketing fraternity on his 67th birthday.

“15,261 international runs for West Indies, Two @cricketworldcup titles, The Master Blaster, One of the coolest characters in cricket. Happy 67th birthday to the legendary @ivivianrichards!” ICC tweeted.

Acknowledging the message, Richards replied: “67? I feel 27 Thanks a lot folks. Much appreciated.”

“Happy Birthday @ivivianrichards. My batting hero. The support that I have received from you throughout my career is something that I shall always cherish,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote.

“Thank you so much Little Master @sachin_rt for your wishes. It made my day extra special,” Richards replied.

Apart from Tendulkar, West Indies bowler Courtney Walsh also wished Richards and tweeted, "Happy birthday to the one and only master blaster sir Viv. Have a great one capt."

Richards, whose career spanned 17 years, played 308 matches (121 Tests and 187 ODIs), scoring 15261 runs, including 8540 runs in the longest format.

He has registered 24 centuries and three double hundreds in Test cricket, while 11 centuries in the limited-over format.