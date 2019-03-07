PIX: The Dhonis host dinner for Team India team in Ranchi

March 07, 2019 16:21 IST

Dhoni and his wife Sakshi hosted the Indian team for a lavish evening in Ranchi

IMAGE: Perfect team evening, wrote Kohli. Photograph Courtesy: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni's hometown Ranchi is hosting the third One-day International of the ongoing five-match series against Australia, on Friday.



As the team landed in Ranchi, the former captain and his wife Sakshi used it as an opportunity to host his teammates.

In a photograph shared by skipper Virat Kohli from the evening on Instagram, he wrote, “Great night with the boys at mahi bhais place last night. Good food, fun chats all around and great energy. Perfect team evening.”

Expressing gratitude towards Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter and posted a picture including the entire squad plus the coaches, physios and support staff were part of the gala dinner and tweeted, "Thank you for last night @msdhoni bhai and @SaakshiSRawat bhabhi."

Rishabh Pant also thanked the famous couple from Ranchi, "Bhabhiji ruining our fitness levels Super fun evening with fam-jam ! Thank you @msdhoni and @SaakshiSRawat for hosting us."

The out of form Shikhar Dhawan was also spotted enjoying with his teammates. He tweeted, "Angheeti ke paas baithne ka maza kuch aur hi hota hai!!"

India lead the five-match series 2-0 after defeating the visitors Australia in Hyderabad and Nagpur.