Sindhu's 'Rollercoaster Of Emotions'

IMAGE: P V Sindhu acknowledges the cheers after winning the Singapore Open on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Photographs: PV Sindhu/Reuters

P V Sindhu, who won the Singapore Open on Sunday, took to Twitter to thank her fans and support staff after the triumph.

In a two-part tweet on Monday, Sindhu tagged pictures from her victory after defeating China's Wang Zhi Yi in the final.

'It was like a rollercoaster of emotions, but managed to pulled through and win the championship! Thank you for all your support, it means so much to me, Sindhu, who turned 27 on July 5, noted.

'Special thanks to my coach #parktaesang, fitness trainer #srikanthmadapalli and my Physio Ms #evangeline who's always been there in my ups and downs. Always special to win in Singapore. Time for a much needed breather before the big one in Birmingham. Love and light,' Sindhu stated.

'I wanted to be more successful,' the ace told reporters after her victory. 'Right now, it is time to just go and relax and then focus on the Commonwealth Games. Hope I get a medal in that.'