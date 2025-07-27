India snub Stokes's offer to draw, Gill defends move

'We thought they deserved a century there'

IMAGE: England's Zak Crawley argues with India's Ravindra Jadeja after he refused to accept Ben Stokes's offer to draw the match early on Day 5 of the 4th Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

The drama in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Manchester on Sunday reached fever pitch after Indian batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar refused England skipper Ben Stokes's offer to call off the fourth Test and settle for a draw before the start of the final hour of play.

Jadeja and Sundar did not 'shake hands' with Ben Stokes to end the match in a draw with 15 overs to play on Day 5 of the fourth Test match against England at Old Trafford.

The refusal to end the match early, as per the "mutual consent" provision, irked Stokes, who had approached the umpires in an attempt to draw curtains on the Test. But the Indian pair weren’t done.

There is a provision that allows both captains to shake hands and agree to a draw if they feel that the possibility of a result is impossible.

Having worked hard to earn a creditable draw, Jadeja and Washington, batting on 89 and 80 respectively, flatly refused Stokes's offer after he had approached the umpire, which irked the England skipper no end.

Indian cricket team skipper Shubman Gill revealed that it was decided by Jadeja and Sundar to reject the offer.

'Extremely pleased with the batting effort. Past couple of days we were put under tremendous pressure. It's all about taking the wicket out of the equation. Day 5 wicket, something is happening, every ball is an event. Wanted to take it ball by ball and take it deep, which is what we spoke about.'

'We thought they deserved a century there (about the decision to not shake hands). Every match going till the last session on the last day.

'Plenty of learnings. Has taught us a lot as a group. Doesn't matter how many runs you've scored in the past. Every time you walk wearing the whites of the country, there are some jitters. That tells how much I care playing for the country.'

IMAGE: India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after reaching his century as Washington Sundar applauds. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

'In the first innings, we did post a good total. But a lot of our batters did get set. Important on these wickets for set batters to go deep. Unfortunately it didn't happen. But pleased with the way we were able to do that in the second innings. Will have to wait and see (about Bumrah). As long as we're winning the match (at the Oval), don't care about the toss,' Gill said at the post-match presentation.

Back on the field, a visibly annoyed Stokes had a few words for Jadeja, while Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett also questioned the continuation.

'Do you want to score a hundred against Harry Brook?' Stokes asked and all Jadeja said was 'I can't do anything.'

A smiling Jadeja maintained his grace and ticked them off as India, as per rules, were well within their rights to carry on batting.

In what seemed like a mark of protest, Stokes introduced Harry Brook into the attack and Jadeja hit him for a six to complete his third Test hundred.

However, England team's poor attitude was at the forefront as they started bowling proverbial long hops or 'donkey drops' as a mark of protest.