LSG Vs RCB: Who Bowled The Best Spell?

Lucknow Super Giants' young pace sensation Mayank Yadav once again stole the limelight with a fiery spell of fast bowling.

The strong RCB batting line-up including the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis were no match for the 21 year old's express as the Challengers slipped to their second defeat in three games.

Young spinner Manimaran Siddharth had a memorable outing with the ball, while Maxwell returned with the best bowling figures for hosts RCB.

The best spells of the LSG-RCB game:

Mayank Yadav

Mayank is taking IPL 2024 by storm.



After blowing away Punjab Kings in his debut match, the pacer tore through the RCB batting with another sizzling display of lethal fast bowling.



Introduced in the sixth over, Mayank accounted for the dangerous Glenn Maxwell with his trademark weapon -- a cracking bouncer clocked at 151 kph, which the Australian tried to pull but was clearly late into the shot and ended up offering a simple catch to Nicholas Pooran at mid-on.



He produced another magical delivery to rid of the highly rated Australian Cameron Green in his next over. The RCB right-hander played inside the line as the length ball went past the outside edge to crash into the top of off-stump.

The youngster consistently clocked 150-plus to leave the RCB rattled with his express pace. Rajat Patidar became Mayank's third victim when he top edged the pull shot and was caught at fine leg for 29 as he was also clearly beaten for pace.



Mayank registered splendid figures of 3/14 in four overs -- his second three-wicket haul in succession.



He also managed to better his own record for the fastest delivery in IPL 2024 when he bowled a 156.7 kph delivery during the game.



Mayank, who was picked by LSG at the IPL 2022 auction at his base price of Rs 20 lakh, didn't play a single game that season and an injury ended his season early last year.

But the wait has been worth its weight in gold for LSG as they seem to have uncovered one of the most exciting fast bowling talents in Indian cricket in recent years.



Manimaran Siddharth

Tamil Nadu's left-arm spinner enjoyed a memorable outing with the ball for LSG.



After going wicketless against Punjab Kings, he was once again assigned to open the bowling against RCB's powerful opening duo of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli.



The 25 year old mixed his pace quite well in the opening over to concede just three runs but was slammed for a couple of fours in his next over.



K L Rahul's decision to persist with Siddharth worked wonders for LSG. The left-armer claimed the big wicket of Kohli -- his maiden wicket in IPL.



Kohli, who stroked 22 from 16 balls, looked to flick the spinner on the leg side but got a leading edge and was caught at point by Devdutt Padikkal.



Siddharth's control was exemplary as he ended up conceding just 21 runs in three overs bowled in the Powerplay.



Naveen-ul-Haq

Naveen renewed his rivalry with Kohli as he came on to bowl the fourth over.



Kohli showed he is the boss in Bengaluru as he lofted the LSG pacer's third ball straight down the ground for a six. Faf lofted the last ball for a four to get 11 from the over.



But Naveen bounced back well in the middle overs. He bowled a tight second over, conceding just a single before he struck with the key wicket of Dinesh Karthik in his third over, caught behind off a slower bouncer for four.



DK's wicket was decisive as RCB had threatened to get back into the contest courtesy of Mahipal Lomror's counter-attack.



Naveen, who took 2/25, finished off the match with Mohammed Siraj's wicket in the final over as LSG achieved the distinction of being the first team to bowl out their opposition in IPL 2024.



Glenn Maxwell





The Aussie all-rounder turned in the best figures for RCB, bowling an economical spell with crucial breakthroughs.



With LSG openers getting off to a rampaging start, Maxwell, known to break partnerships, gave the hosts some respite.



Coming into the attack in the fourth over, with Quinton de Kock taking the bowlers to the cleaners, Maxwell put pressure on the opposition with a quiet over in the Powerplay, conceding just four to break the momentum.



In his next over, the Aussie handed RCB the first scalp, removing LSG Captain K L Rahul. After being hammered for a maximum over fine leg, Maxwell had the last laugh, dismissing Rahul in the next ball.



Maxwell continued to put pressure on the scoreboard as LSG batters struggled to find the runs off him.

Maxwell continued to keep things quiet, conceding just three in his third over. In his final over, Marcus Stoinis welcomed his compatriot with a maximum, but Maxwell had the last laugh as he struck in the same over to send Stoinis packing for 24 off 15.



Maxwell finished with superb figures of 2/23.



Yash Dayal

On a day when the likes of Siraj went for runs, Yash Dayal kept the LSG bowlers quiet, churning out a solid spell of 1/24.



Sharing the new ball with Reese Topley, Dayal kept the in-form de Kock quiet, conceding just seven in his first over. He went for runs in his second over, with Rahul's elegant shot over his head sailing across the boundary ropes.



But known for strangling the batters in the death overs, Dayal came back into the attack in the 15th over. Putting the pressure back on Lucknow, Dayal bowled a stellar over, conceding just two.



In his final over, Dayal was rewarded for his good effort with the ball as he got his name on the wicket taker's list.

Striking with his final delivery, Dayal changed his pace and went for the slower bouncer as Ayush Badoni miscued it on the off-side and was brilliantly held by Faf in the covers.

LSG Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best?

Photographs: BCCI