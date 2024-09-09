News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shubman Gill's warning: Don't underestimate Bangladesh

Shubman Gill's warning: Don't underestimate Bangladesh

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 09, 2024 19:32 IST
Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill warns his teammates not to underestimate Bangladesh. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

With a historic clean sweep over Pakistan fresh in their memory, Bangladesh are poised to challenge India in a crucial two-match Test series starting September 19 in Chennai.

But India's rising star, Shubman Gill, has a stern warning for his teammates: don't underestimate the Tigers.

 

Bangladesh's victories were not merely lucky breaks; they were emphatic demonstrations of skill and resilience. Bangladesh's recent dominance over Pakistan has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

Speaking to JioCinema, Gill emphasised the need to approach Bangladesh with respect.

"Their recent form, especially their fast bowling and middle-order batting, is impressive," he stated.

“The kind of cricket Bangladesh has played in the last couple of months, especially in Pakistan, has been impressive. So, I believe it will be an interesting and intriguing contest.”

REDIFF CRICKET
