Pant will be an all-time great in Tests: Ganguly

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant with Sourav Ganguly during IPL 2019. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes Rishabh Pant is on course to become an all-time great in Test cricket but at the same time, the southpaw needs to raise his game in the shorter formats.



Pant on Sunday returned to the Test side for the first time since his life-threatening car accident in December 2022. He is expected to the start the first Test against Bangladesh, starting in Chennai on September 19.



Since his return earlier this year following the accident, Pant has played T20s and ODIs and has done well.



"I consider Rishabh Pant one of India's best Test batsmen. I'm not surprised that he is back in the side, and he will continue to play for India in Tests," Ganguly said in Kolkata on Monday.



"He will be an all-time great in Tests if he keeps performing like this. For me, he needs to get better in the shorter formats. With the talent he has, I am sure with time, he will become one of the best."



India's selectors have opted to give Mohammed Shami more time to recover from an ankle surgery and have named uncapped left-arm pacer Yash Dayal and Akash Deep in the squad. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are the two frontline pacers.



"I know Mohammed Shami is missing because of injury, but he will be back very soon since India is going to Australia. It's still a very good attack," Ganguly said.



"In India, you will see a lot more spin. In Chennai, you will see a lot more bounce. Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar, and Kuldeep are the four best spinners in the world at the moment -- it won't be easy. When you play in India, spinners have a lot more say in the game. But India are a very good team."



"I am looking forward to their tour to Australia; that, for me, will be the real test for the squad. Then, when they tour England in July, these are the two most important tours, to be honest. I think the pace bowling department, with Bumrah and Siraj, and once Shami comes back, will be strong."

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant during a practice session. Photograph: BCCI

He also hailed Bengal pacer Akash Deep and said he is one to watch out for.



"Akash Deep is an outstanding young fast bowler. He runs in, bowls quick, and will bowl for long periods. I've seen him play for Bengal, taking wickets.



"He will be as quick as Siraj and Shami, hitting high 140s. He is one to watch out for," he added.



Having conquered Pakistan, Bangladesh's next assignment will be a two-Test series in India.



Ganguly said Rohit Sharma and Co will prove to be a different 'kettle of fish'.



"Going to Pakistan and beating them is never easy, so congratulations to the (Bangladesh) players. But India will be a different kettle of fish; India, whether at home or away, are a fantastic side with a very strong batting unit.



"I don't see Bangladesh winning; India will win the series. But India must expect good and tough cricket from Bangladesh because they are coming into the series with a lot of confidence after beating Pakistan in Pakistan," he added.



With Pakistan hitting a new low with a Test series loss to Bangladesh, Ganguly feels there is a 'genuine dearth of talent' in the country and they are far from the glory days when players like Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, formed the backbone of the team.

"I see a genuine dearth of talent in the country. Every time we think of Pakistan, we remember Miandad, Wasim, Waqar, Saeed Anwar, Mohammad Yousuf, and Younis Khan.



"That's the memory of Pakistan for us, but that doesn't win matches in the modern generation of cricket. Every generation has to produce outstanding players to win, and when I look at Pakistan in world cricket -- I saw them in the West Indies World Cup, in India during the World Cup, and now after the Bangladesh series loss -- there is a dearth of talent in that country.



"The people connected with the sport in Pakistan will have to look into it. I'm not saying this with disrespect. Pakistan of the old had some great cricketers, which I don't see in this squad," Ganguly said.