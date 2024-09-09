News
Musheer set for India A tour of Australia

Musheer set for India A tour of Australia

Source: PTI
September 09, 2024 19:08 IST
Musheer Khan

IMAGE: Musheer Khan, who had a fabulous run in first class cricket, is almost certain to make it to the squad for India's A tour to Australia. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Cricket Association

19-year-old Musheer Khan, who has had a dream first-class season, is all set to travel to Australia for the India A shadow tour, which will have three 'four-day' Tests, according to PTI.

Having scored a double hundred in the Ranji quarter-final and a century in the final, Musheer has impressed with his 181 for India B against India A.

 

The India A team for Australia tour will be picked based on the Duleep Trophy performances and the Irani Cup match between Rest of India and Ranji champions Mumbai, which will be held before tour of Australia.

While a couple of Test specialists and pacers might be sent early, two names that are almost certain to make it are Musheer and Rajasthan left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who has eclipsed Saurabh Kumar as the next best left-arm spinner after Ravindra Jadeja and Axar.

As of now, if there are no fitness issues, Musheer is a certainty for India A's tour of Australia.

Those in the know believe that his talent and penchant for big scores on big occasions (Ranji Trophy final) and against quality attacks (an opposition pace attack comprising Akash Deep, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan) will work to Musheer's advantage.

Also the temperament of playing 373 balls (62.1 overs out of 116 overs) has made him stand out along with how he forged partnership with a tailender (Navdeep Saini).

In case of Suthar, Ajit Agarkar and his colleagues are looking at slowly making him Axar's understudy and put him on regular A tours so that by the time Jadeja is done, he becomes the second left-arm orthodox bowler.

 

Source: PTI
