Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gill, Jaiswal rise in ICC T20I player rankings

Gill, Jaiswal rise in ICC T20I player rankings

August 16, 2023 15:52 IST
IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill smashed half-centuries during the fourth T20 International against the West Indies last week. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Shubman Gill has reached a career-best 25th position in the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Player Rankings following a half-century in the fourth match of the series against the West Indies in Lauderhill last week.

 

Gill has moved up 43 places after scores of 77 and nine in the last two T20Is of the five-match series that the West Indies won 3-2. Gill’s previous best in the format was 30th position, attained in February, after he registered India’s highest score in T20Is, an unbeaten 126 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Gill’s opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, with whom he added 165 runs in the fourth match, has also made rapid progress in the latest weekly update, rocketing over a thousand places to reach 88th position for his player of the match’ effort of 84 not out off 51 deliveries.

West Indies opener Bandon King’s 85 not out off 55 balls has lifted him five places to a career-best 13th position while Kyle Mayers (up two places to 45th) and Shimron Hetmyer (up 16 places to 85th) have also moved up.

In the rankings for bowlers, West Indies' left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein is up three places to 11th and Jason Holder is up two places to 25th after they bagged two wickets each in the final match while Romario Shepherd’s match-winning four-wicket haul has lifted him 20 slots to 63rd position.

India’s left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has progressed 23 places to 28th position after grabbing two wickets in the fourth match.

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

