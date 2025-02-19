Shubman Gill is world No 1 ODI batter!

IMAGE: India's Shubman Gill celebrates scoring a hundred during the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad on February 12, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

India vice-captain Shubman Gill dethroned Pakistan’s Babar Azam from the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI Rankings for batters on the back of his strong showing against England in the recent home series.

The ICC issued the latest rankings just ahead of the start of the eight-team Champions Trophy in Karachi with the match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

"India right-hander Shubman Gill overtakes former Pakistan captain Babar Azam to become the top ranked ODI batter in the world," announced the ICC on Wednesday.

Gill, who scored two fifties and a century in the three-match ODI series against England at home, which India won 3-0, rose a rung to the No. 1 spot.

He now has 796 rating points while Babar has 773.

India skipper Rohit Sharma is third with 761 points, followed by South Africa's Henrich Klaasen and New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and fifth respectively in that order.

“It's a major shake-up at the top of the rankings just prior to the start of the Champions Trophy and leaves an interesting sub-plot to what will transpire over the coming weeks during the eight-team tournament in Pakistan and Dubai,” the ICC said.

“This is the second time Gill has held the No.1 ranking in ODI cricket, with the India batter having also gone past Babar to claim top spot midway through the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023.

“Gill has been in excellent form of late, with his century against England in Ahmedabad during the third ODI of the recently-concluded series enough to catapult the 25-year-old to the top of the rankings,” the global governing body added.

Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana, meanwhile, tops the ODI rankings for bowlers. He replaced Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan.

“While Sri Lanka won't be featuring at the Champions Trophy, Theekshana earned the top spot following his exploits against the Aussies that included an excellent four-wicket haul in the opening match of that series in Colombo,” the ICC said.

Sri Lanka recently whitewashed Australia 2-0, Theekshana taking four wickets.

The Sri Lankan spinner has 680 rating points, followed by Rashid in second spot.

Namibia's Bernard Scholtz is placed third, India's Kuldeep Yadav fourth and Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi fifth.

“Meanwhile, Afghan spin wizard Rashid drops to second and will be keen to regain the No.1 spot as he trails his Sri Lankan counterpart by just 11 rating points.

“While a trio of spinners in India's squad Kuldeep Yadav (up one place to fourth), South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (re-enters the rankings in sixth) and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (up four rungs to seventh) are all inside the top 10 after making ground this week," the ICC concluded.

Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi remains the top ranked all-rounder in ODIs, followed by Sikandar Raza, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rashid.