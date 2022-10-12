Shubman Gill disappointed at missing out on half century

IMAGE: India's Shubman Gill bats en route an attacking 49. Photograph: BCCI

India gave a good account of their enormous depth as a young and inexperienced side stunned a strong South African unit by seven wickets in the third ODI and secured a memorable series win in New Delhi on Tuesday.

South Africa were bowled out for a paltry 99 in 27.1 overs, which India chased comfortably in 19.1 overs, with major contributions from opener Shubman Gill (49) and Shreyas Iyer (28 n.o.).

Opener Shubman Gill fell one run short of a deserved half-century as India knocked off their target in 19.1 overs. Gill expressed his disappointment after he went back to pavilion at 49 off 57 balls. He said that he was quite disappointed by the way he got out after missing out on a half-century by just one run.



“Quite disappointed by the way I got out. But all the learnings from the series - the way we were down and the way we came back was tremendous. The bowlers did a great job in this series. Really pleasing series for us," said Gill.

“There were a lot of young players, including myself. The way we came back showed we have the character that it takes. The talk was just to express ourselves and trust the process. It doesn’t matter what the result is," Gill added.