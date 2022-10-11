News
'Happy birthday Hardik! No one like you'

By Rediff Cricket
October 11, 2022 13:25 IST
IMAGE: Hardik Pandya cuts his birthday cake with his team-mates in Perth on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Photographs: BCCI/Twitter

Hardik Pandya, who turned 29 on Tuesday, celebrated the day with his India team-mates in Perth.

The players had a day off from training for the T20 World Cup as Pandya cut his birthday cake with his mates cheering for him.

His family and friends, some of whom are part of the Indian team, wished him on social media.

Wife Natasa Stankovic Pandya: Happy bday to my soulmate you make us all proud keep shining bright my star forever by your side @hardikpandya93 we love you.

Elder brother Krunal Pandya: Happy birthday bachhu I love you! There is no one like you. Keep believing. Keep inspiring everyone and just remember, I will always have your back @hardikpandya93.

Dinesh Karthik: To this handsome hunk. Happy birthday darling @hardikpandya93

K L Rahul: Happy birthday G @hardikpandya93 love always Braz!

His IPL franchise Gujarat Titans: It's #PapaPandya Day! #HappyBirthdayHardikPandya

BCCI: 150 international matches. 2,907 international runs. 134 international wickets. Wishing #TeamIndia all-rounder @hardikpandya93 a very happy birthday!

 
