PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI, Delhi

Images from the third and final One-Day International between India and South Africa in Delhi on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Andile Phehlukwayo of South Africa during the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav ended up with four wickets as India spun a web around the South African batters to bundle out the visitors for 99 in the third and final ODI on Tuesday.

The Indian spin trio of Washington Sundar (2/15), Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/18) picked the right lengths on a slow Kotla pitch and did bulk of the damage.



Pacer Mohammad Siraj (2/17) too continued his good run to make a strong case for his inclusion in T20 World Cup squad.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Mohammed Siraj dismissed Janneman Malan. Photograph: BCCI

While Washington and Shahbaz got wickets up front, Kuldeep, who missed out on a hat-trick, cleaned up the tail.



Put in to bat, South African batters failed to impress, as they collapsed for under 100.



Quinton de Kock (6) was the first to perish as he half-heartedly cut the ball to top-edge it to Avesh Khan at backward point, giving Washington his first wicket.

IMAGE: A jubilant Shahbaz Ahmed after taking the wicket of Aiden Markram. Photograph: BCCI

India nearly got their second wicket when Reeza Hendricks (3) was trapped leg before but the South African took the review to turn the umpire's decision in the seventh over.



Janneman Malan (15) smacked Siraj for three of boundaries in his consecutive overs before the pacer got rid of the opener as he tried to play the pull shot.



South African batters continued to struggle and looked off colour as Siraj claimed his second when he got Hendricks (3) next, caught at short fine leg after miscued the pull shot.



Aiden Makram (9), whose stay in the middle lasted 19 balls, became Shahbaz Ahmed's first victim as he nicked it through to the keeper Sanju Samson.



The visitors dallied to 50 in 17.1 overs but India were all over the visitors.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with Ishan Kishan after taking the wicket of Anrich Nortje. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper David Miller (7) couldn't rescue as he was bowled by Sundar as South Africa slipped to 66/5 in the 19th over.



Brought into the attack in the 20th over, Kuldeep too joined the party as Andile Phehlukwayo failed to read his googly and was bowled.



Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with 34 and he along with Marco Jansen stitched a 22-run stand that included a four and a six.



First, Jansen charged down the pitch for a six over long on, a few balls later Klassen hit a boundary but he was dismissed by Shahbaz.



Kuldeep then claimed a three-wicket haul to run through the lower order as South Africa were sent packing in just 27.1 overs.