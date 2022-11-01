News
Shubam Gill wants to show he deserves his Nat call-up

Shubam Gill wants to show he deserves his Nat call-up

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
November 01, 2022 22:50 IST
Shubman Gill of India plays a shot

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hit a career-best 55 ball 126. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Excited about his much-anticipated T20 International debut in the upcoming New Zealand series, promising top-order batter Shubman Gill wants to show that he belongs at the top level.

A day after he got a national call-up in India's T20I team for the tour of New Zealand, Gill smashed his maiden century in the format to power Punjab into the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Kolkata.

"It's an important milestone for me, especially when it has come at the Eden," the former Kolkata Knight Riders batter said after his career-best 55-ball 126. Punjab won the match against Karnataka by nine runs.

"Especially as an opener when you spend time on the pitch and make runs, it gives a lot of confidence," Gill said.

Reflecting on his selection for the T20Is, Gill said: "It is a good feeling to get selected for the Indian team in any format. Now I have to show that I deserve this chance,"

 

Gill mastered the conditions at Eden Gardens and toyed with the Karnataka attack after getting a reprieve on 34.

"On this pitch, you find seam movement early on during the powerplay. Later, it becomes easier to bat. I made a mistake in the previous match and went for a big shot instead of waiting for the right time. So, I wanted to take my time. Feels good to have executed the plan well," he added.

Even as India struggle with K L Rahul's indifferent form in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the 23-year-old Gill has been in great nick, having scored a maiden international century, 130 in an ODI against Zimbabwe recently. He was also in superb form in county cricket and scored his first century there for Glamorgan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
