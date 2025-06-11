HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Shreyas's SoBo Falcons make Mumbai League final

Shreyas's SoBo Falcons make Mumbai League final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Share:

June 11, 2025 11:21 IST

Shreyas Iyer's SoBo Falcons won four of their five matches to reach the T20 Mumbai League final on Tuesday

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer's SoBo Falcons won four of their five matches to reach the T20 Mumbai League final on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy SoBo Mumbai Falcons/X

Shreyas Iyer-captained SoBo Mumbai Falcons will look to make the most of their current form when they take on Maratha Royals Mumbai South Central in the final of the T20 Mumbai League in on Tuesday.

The Iyer-led side recorded four wins in five matches to make it to the summit clash, defeating NaMo Bandra Blasters by five wickets in the semifinal here on Tuesday.

 

However, Iyer fell for just one in the semis and the Falcons' skipper will look to make amends in the summit clash, which gives him another opportunity to win a trophy a few days after missing the Indian Premier League title with Punjab Kings.

In the other semi-final, Maratha Royals hammered Eagle Thane Strikers by eight wickets with their skipper Siddhesh Lad hitting an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls with nine fours and a six.

Royals' Rohan Raje made the most of favourable conditions to claim a five-wicket haul which restricted the Strikers to a modest 131/8 in their 20 overs. Lad then led from the front to power his side to a massive win.

Later, the Falcons used seven bowling options with Akash Parker returning 2-0-16-3 as they bowled out Bandra Blasters to 130 in 20 overs.

Ishan Mulchandani hit three sixes and two fours to make 52 from 34 balls while Parkar chipped in with a 20-ball 32, studded with three fours and two sixes, to help the Falcons make 131/5 in 14.4 overs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Surprising That Sachin Is Not Outraged'
'Surprising That Sachin Is Not Outraged'
PIX: England down WI in high scoring T20I, seal series
PIX: England down WI in high scoring T20I, seal series
WTC Final: Anderson Has Some Handy Tips For Seamers!
WTC Final: Anderson Has Some Handy Tips For Seamers!
PHOTOS: Senegal shock for Kane's England
PHOTOS: Senegal shock for Kane's England
Bavuma reveals South Africa's Playing XI for WTC final
Bavuma reveals South Africa's Playing XI for WTC final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Things Celebs Love To Eat

webstory image 2

OnePlus Pad 3 Officially Announced In India

webstory image 3

Flaxseeds 101: What Makes Them So Special?

VIDEOS

Farooq Abdullah visits Vaishno Devi after Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat ride0:52

Farooq Abdullah visits Vaishno Devi after Srinagar-Katra...

PM Modi hosts all-party delegations at 7 LKM post Op Sindoor outreach0:48

PM Modi hosts all-party delegations at 7 LKM post Op...

Jagannath Rath Yatra: Preparations in full swing in Puri3:50

Jagannath Rath Yatra: Preparations in full swing in Puri

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD