Pant surpasses Shreyas to make history at IPL auction

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27crore. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League when he was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore.

The battle for Pant intensified as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pushed the bid to Rs 17 crore. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) quickly respond with Rs 17.25 crore, keeping the pressure o

Sunrisers Hyderabad then jumped in and led with a Rs 20 crore. The bid then climbed to Rs 20.75 crore, and then Delhi Capitals (DC) executed their Right To Match (RTM) card, bringing them back into contention.

Finally, LSG make their move with a bold Rs 27 crore bid, to bag Pant's services, making him the most expensive buy of all time in the IPL.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer had led Kolkata Knight Riders to victory at IPL 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, India batter Shreyas Iyer became the most expensive player in the history of IPL as Punjab Kings broke the bank to buy him for Rs 26.75 crore in the tournament's mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

Iyer surpassed the record held by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore in the last auction.

Iyer, the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain, started with a base price of Rs two crore.

Delhi Capitals had the bid at Rs 26 crore for him but PBKS raised the amount to get their player.

This is the second time an IPL auction is being held outside the country after last year's event in Dubai.