Athiya's Full-Of-Love Post For Rahul

Athiya's Full-Of-Love Post For Rahul

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 24, 2024 13:42 IST
KL Rahul bats en route his 77

IMAGE: K L Rahul bats en route his 77. Photograph: BCCI/X

Athiya Shetty praised husband K L Rahul after his record-breaking knock in the opening Test in Perth.

Rahul played a scintillating knock of 77, with some eye-catching drives and peak Test match batting, before getting out to Mitchell Starc in the first session on Day 3.

Athiya posted an Instagram story, hailing her husband for his fighting knock.

Athiya's praise for KL Rahul in an Instagram story

IMAGE: Athiya's praised Rahul in an Instagram story. Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Rahul played one of his most compact defensive innings on the second day but through the course of his innings and stitched a record 201-run first wicket stand with centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rahul was dismissed after he nicked Starc to wicket-keeper Alex Carey but not before a game-changing contribution.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

 
REDIFF CRICKET
