Shashank reveals Punjab skipper's selfless message

IMAGE: Shashank Singh and Shreyas Iyer during their sixth wicket partnership. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a scintillating unbeaten 97 off just 42 balls, guiding his team to a formidable 243/5 against Gujarat Titans in Match 5 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

His fearless leadership and aggressive stroke play set the tone for Punjab’s innings, marking a stellar captaincy debut.

Despite missing out on a maiden IPL century, Iyer’s selfless approach was evident as he encouraged Shashank Singh, who played a blistering 44-run cameo off 16 balls, to go for quick runs instead of prioritizing his milestone.

Shashank later revealed Iyer’s unselfish mindset, stating, "From ball one, Shreyas told me not to worry about his hundred and just play freely."

His words inspired Shashank to go all out in the final over, scoring 23 runs and pushing Punjab Kings to their second-highest total in IPL history.

Iyer’s leadership, both with the bat and in decision-making, was the driving force behind Punjab’s dominant performance, showcasing why he is a captain willing to put the team’s success above personal milestones.