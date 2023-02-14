Nagpur Pitch: Healey Slams India

IMAGE: Australia's pitch drama has not come to an end. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Even after the first Test ended on Saturday afternoon, the Aussies haven't stopped cribbing about the pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium in Nagpur.

A report by the Australian Associated Press claimed that Australia were forced to cancel a post-match training session in Nagpur after they found both the centre and net wicket soaked in water and not in a usable condition.

The AAP report stated that the visitors had asked the groundskeeper not to water the pitch as they wanted to hold a training session.

However, the ground staff watered the centre pitches and the nets on Saturday evening.

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Ian Healy slammed India over the Nagpur pitch, saying Australia's inability to train on the centre wickets on Sunday after it were watered is 'embarrassing'.

Healy urged the International Cricket Council to intervene and ensure touring teams get the facilities to prepare in the right manner for high-profile Test matches.

'I think it's a pathetic effort. It's really embarrassing, the scuppering of our plans to get some practice sessions on that Nagpur wicket,' Healy told SEN Radio.

'The ICC needs to step in here and say, 'Our nations need to trust each other much better, if you request certain conditions to practice and prepare on, you must get them'.'