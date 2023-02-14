News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Nagpur Pitch: Healey Slams India

Nagpur Pitch: Healey Slams India

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 14, 2023 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australia

IMAGE: Australia's pitch drama has not come to an end. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
 

Even after the first Test ended on Saturday afternoon, the Aussies haven't stopped cribbing about the pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium in Nagpur.

A report by the Australian Associated Press claimed that Australia were forced to cancel a post-match training session in Nagpur after they found both the centre and net wicket soaked in water and not in a usable condition.

The AAP report stated that the visitors had asked the groundskeeper not to water the pitch as they wanted to hold a training session.

However, the ground staff watered the centre pitches and the nets on Saturday evening.

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Ian Healy slammed India over the Nagpur pitch, saying Australia's inability to train on the centre wickets on Sunday after it were watered is 'embarrassing'.

Healy urged the International Cricket Council to intervene and ensure touring teams get the facilities to prepare in the right manner for high-profile Test matches.

'I think it's a pathetic effort. It's really embarrassing, the scuppering of our plans to get some practice sessions on that Nagpur wicket,' Healy told SEN Radio.

'The ICC needs to step in here and say, 'Our nations need to trust each other much better, if you request certain conditions to practice and prepare on, you must get them'.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
These batters will upstage Kolhi and Rohit
These batters will upstage Kolhi and Rohit
India v Aus 3rd Test shifted from Dharamsala to Indore
India v Aus 3rd Test shifted from Dharamsala to Indore
'Nagpur Test exposed Australia's weakness vs spin'
'Nagpur Test exposed Australia's weakness vs spin'
Remembering Lalita Lajmi
Remembering Lalita Lajmi
Quiz: Relationship? Or Situationship?
Quiz: Relationship? Or Situationship?
Wow! Mumbai Turns Pink
Wow! Mumbai Turns Pink
Ma-Beti Shweta, Navya Naveli Dazzle
Ma-Beti Shweta, Navya Naveli Dazzle

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Will Aus pacer Boland retain his place for Delhi Test?

Will Aus pacer Boland retain his place for Delhi Test?

Iyer set to miss 2nd Test; Bumrah not to be rushed

Iyer set to miss 2nd Test; Bumrah not to be rushed

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances