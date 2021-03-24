How India's batting ace Shafali bounced back after setback...

Source:

'Not getting named in the one-day squad is a motivation for me to play even better.'

IMAGE: Shafali Verma smashed a brilliant 30-ball 60 to power India to a nine-wicket victory against South Africa in the third and final T20 International of the women’s series, in Lucknow, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

Far from disappointed at being overlooked for ODIs despite her swashbuckling T20 show, India's teenage batting sensation Shafali Verma says it motivates her to work harder as she knows there is 'something' lacking in her game.

The 17-year-old was adjudged player of the series in the 1-2 T20I loss to South Africa. Her 30-ball 60 in the final match on Tuesday was instrumental in helping India register a consolation win and avoid the series sweep.



However, her devastating T20 form, which has earned her the top position in the ICC rankings for the shortest format, has not been enough to get her a place in the ODI side.



"When I wasn't picked for the one-dayers, I felt somewhere I might be lacking something," Verma said in an online press conference after the match.



"But I did not go ask the captain or the coach, because I knew deep down that if my name was not there, it is probably because I only lack something," she added.



The Haryana-girl said she feels driven to become a better player every time she is left out of ODIs.



"I need to work more on my fitness, and one-dayers would be my goal, whenever I get that chance. Not getting named in the one-day squad is a motivation for me to play even better," she insisted.



"I wasn't overly disappointed but I saw it as a huge motivating factor. I motivated myself to work even harder and play better."



Verma's approach to the game is rather simple. The see-ball-hit-ball mantra has worked tremendously well for her and she said the aggression is a natural aspect of her batting.



"I always practice (power-hitting) and work hard on my batting. Ever since I started holding a bat, I have loved to play attackingly. That's how it works for me," the big-hitting Shafali said.



And when she does make the ODI squad, Verma said, "The focus would be on spending as much time on the wicket as possible and score as many runs as I can."



"No matter what position I get to play in, I will try to extend my innings for as long as possible and score well."



On the number one spot in the ICC T20I rankings, she replied: "I just try to do well and win matches for my team."