A 'roller coaster' first day at work for Krishna

March 24, 2021 13:15 IST

IMAGE: Debutant Prasidh Krishna was awarded the 'Dream11 Gamechanger of the Match' for the first ODI against England on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photograph: BCCI

After a record-breaking debut, young pacer Prasidh Krishna said his first day at work felt like a 'roller coaster ride'.

Krishna bounced back after a difficult start to pick up 4/54 and register the best-ever figures by an Indian bowler on ODI debut.

His wonderful showing with the ball helped India get the better of England by 66 runs in the series opener in Pune on Tuesday

'My first day at work was a roller coaster ride. Never over until it's over. All's well that ends well,' Krishna tweeted on Wednesday, reflecting on his perfect debut at the international level.

'Cheers to this special match and many more to come.'