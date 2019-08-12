Iyer eyes consistency after solid 68-ball 71

August 12, 2019 12:15 IST

IMAGE: India’s Shreyas Iyer bats during the second One Day International against the West Indies, at the Queens Park Oval, in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

India batsman Shreyas Iyer is hoping that his 71-run knock in the second ODI against the West Indies will help him keep his place in the team.

Coming into the team after a year, Iyer, who has a couple of fifties in the five ODIs he has played, produced a 68-ball 71 to play a crucial role in India's 59-run win over the West Indies on Sunday.

Batting at number five, he added 125 runs with skipper Virat Kohli (120) as India posted a competitive 279 for 7.

Kohli, in the post-match presentation, lauded the batsman for keeping the pressure off him during the partnership.

"I want to stay in the team for a while; the consistency is always important. I want to play well and contribute to the team," said the 24-year-old, who didn't get game time during the T20 series.

Iyer, who scored two fifties for India A during their tour of the West Indies last month, said familiarity with the conditions gave him the confidence of doing well.

"It was a fruitful day. I knew I was going to do well, I played for India A and I played in these grounds, paced my innings well and think it went well," said Iyer, who was part of the playing XI in the first game, which was washed out after 13 overs at Guyana.

Talking about his partnership with captain Kohli, he said: "I decided that I wouldn't take any risks, Virat told me that we needed to build a partnership and take the innings deep.

"He supported me very well, we took the ones and twos, hit the boundaries when it came. We decided 250 was a good score, obviously we got 30 runs extra. He told me to bat at least until the 45th over, I am thankful for what I managed."

India will take on West Indies in the third and final ODI on Wednesday.