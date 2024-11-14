'It could be their last': Kohli-Rohit under fire

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have come under criticism. Photograph: BCCI

Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke expressed that if star India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fail to perform during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, they could retire from the format.

With the first Test set to take place at Perth from November 22 onwards, two Indian veterans will be looking at a make-or-break BGT series after a horrific home season against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Speaking at ESPN's Around the Wicket podcast, Clarke said, "If it is their last time here in Australia, I think it will be retirement. They would not be dropped, but in the same breath, I think every cricketer knows that if you are not making runs or taking wickets, there will be conversations around that kind of a thing."

"Being the captain of the team, you get a slack for that, and if you are the world's best batter for the last 10 years - maybe longer - across formats, I think Virat may get a bit more slack than somebody else."

"I hope for this series' sake, Test cricket's sakes, they both come out, get back to their best form and score plenty of runs for India, but also Test cricket. We want to see the Australian attack which is a good one, take on the top-order batting of India which is pretty strong in itself," he concluded.

Kohli's recent statistics are far from encouraging. His struggles against spin have worsened, scoring only 192 runs in 10 innings across five Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand at home, averaging just 21.33, with one fifty and a best score of 70. His scores in the recent home season were: 6, 17, 47, 29*, 0, 70, 1, 17, 4, and 1.

In 2023, Kohli has accumulated just 250 runs in 12 Test innings across six matches, averaging 22.72, with one half-century and a top score of 70. However, he has shown better form in away tours to the West Indies and South Africa, scoring 561 runs in the ongoing WTC cycle 2023-25, with a century, three fifties, and a best score of 121 across nine Tests and 16 innings, averaging 37.40.

Rohit's recent numbers are also underwhelming. Across five Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand, he scored 133 runs in 10 innings, averaging only 13.30, with a best score of 52. His scores in the home season were: 6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, and 11.

In 2023, Rohit has managed 588 runs in 11 Tests and 21 innings, averaging 29.40, with two centuries, two fifties, and a top score of 131. In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, he has scored 833 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 33.32, with three centuries and four fifties, his best score being 131.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia kicks off on November 22, with the first Test at Perth. The second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.