Should Kohli stay RCB captain? Here's Sehwag's take

November 08, 2020 19:56 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli scored 466 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 121.35 and has often struggled to get going in the middle overs. Photograph: BCCI

Former India star Virender Sehwag has backed Virat Kohli to remain captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore despite another heartbreak in the Indian Premier League.

RCB lost the IPL 'Eliminator' against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets on Friday to bow out of the 13th edition of the competition after a poor batting performance.

Earlier on Saturday, Sehwag’s ex-opening partner and two-time IPL winning skipper Gautam Gambhir led the calls for Kohli's removal from captaincy. But Sehwag didn’t agree.

"A captain is only as good as his team. When Virat Kohli captains India, he is able to deliver the results. He wins matches -- ODIs, T20Is Tests. But when he captains RCB, his team is not able to perform," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

"It is very important for the captain to have a good team. So, I believe the management should not try and think of changing their captain and rather think of how they can improve this team.

"Who all should be added to the team to make sure their performance improves," Sehwag added.

Kohli scored 466 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 121.35 and has often struggled to get going in the middle overs.

The defeat against SRH was RCB's fifth on the trot after a strong start during which they had won seven out of 10 matches.