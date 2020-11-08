3 masala dosa, omelette: Secret behind this cricketer's knock

Source:

IMAGE: Chamari Athapaththu notched up the first fifty of the competition. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Supernovas batter Chamari Athapaththu, who played a match-winning knock on Saturday, revealed the secret behind her power-hitting after her side clinched a last-ball thriller.

Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by two runs in the Women's T20 Challenge here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Opting to bat first, Supernovas got off to a good start as openers Chamari Athapaththu and Priya Punia put on 50 runs inside the first six overs. Both batters eventually stitched together a stand of 89 runs with Athapaththu smashing 67 runs off 48 balls.

"Three masala dosa and masala omelette are the secrets behind my power hitting," joked Athapaththu while telling the secret behind her power-hitting to her teammates Shakera Selman, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harmanpreet Kaur in a video posted on iplt20.com.

Supernovas will now be locking horns against Trailblazers in the finals of the tournament on Monday, November 9.

Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed happiness over getting some games to play amid the coronavirus pandemic and said she is looking forward to the final.

"I think it's a great opportunity for us and we are happy that at least we are getting some games and I am really looking forward to the final now," said Harmanpreet.