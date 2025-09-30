HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will India stick to turners for West Indies Tests?

Will India stick to turners for West Indies Tests?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
September 30, 2025 21:18 IST

India coach Gautam Gambhir and Test captain Shubman Gill, along with the management will have a new challenge in new Test season at home

IMAGE: India coach Gautam Gambhir and Test captain Shubman Gill, along with the management will have a new challenge in new Test season at home. Photograph: BCCI

Preparing turners at home was "the right thing to do” in the Rohit Sharma-era but it remains to be seen if the current team management, including Test captain captain Shubman Gill, would retain the tried and tested formula of playing on spin-friendly surfaces.

Heralding the transition era of the Indian Test team which began with a spectacular 2-2 series draw in England over five Tests, the think tank will be pushed hard to come up with the right answers regarding the nature of pitches at home.

 

But the answer, however, may not be needed immediately as India begin their run of four home Tests with two matches against the struggling West Indies.

The opening Test will begin on Thursday in Ahmedabad at the world's largest stadium and two days before the match, the pitch sported green grass without much work being done on it through the course of the day.

The second Test will be played in New Delhi from October 10-14.

It is an open secret that pitches in the past have been prepared according to the team's style of play, with former captain Rohit often defending the tactic.

It perhaps was the right thing to do since the team enjoyed unprecedented success. India won 18 series at home over 12 years, until it all unravelled late last year against New Zealand.

India reverted to playing on rank turners in Pune and Mumbai for the second and third Tests of the series after losing to New Zealand on a green top wicket in the rain-hit opening Test at Bengaluru, a contest in which they were bowled out for 46 in the first essay.

But the age-old formula which had delivered many favourable results fell flat when India's star batting line-up as well as the spin attack came up short, with New Zealand clinching a famous 3-0 triumph.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
