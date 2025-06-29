Should India drop this all-rounder for Birmingham Test?

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja was far from impressive in the 1st Test at Headingley and his bowling record in England makes for poor showing -- 28 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 48.07. . Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India lost to England in the opening Test of the five-match series at Headingley, Leeds, despite the visitors recording five centuries in the Test.

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul get centuries, and Rishabh Pant hit twin tons, showing off India's batting prowess.

But a Test match is won by the team taking 10 wickets but India's bowling display was lacked sting.

Except for Jasprit Bumrah, who picked a fifer in the first innings, India's bowling was not up to standard coupled and the fielding errors only added to their misery.

Ahead of the 2nd Test starting on Wednesday, July 2, former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin had some advice for Gill, as the visitors look to level the five-match Test series.

Haddin suggested India drop veteran spinner Ravindra Jadeja who was out of groove at Headingley.

“Are we seeing the decline of Ravindra Jadeja? I mean, yes, he is effective in Indian conditions and how hard it is to play left-arm spin in India, but I don’t think he is the best option to have in the team spin-wise,” he said, on the Willow Talk podcast.

“I don’t think Jadeja can be effective. Yes, he is a good all-rounder, and he could play as a second spinner, hold at the other end. But I think they need to be more attacking, be willing to lose a Test match with some inexperienced bowlers, but change their mindset on the way they go about it,” he added.

Haddin also named Jadeja’s replacement in the playing XI, stating: “I would look at Kuldeep. Someone who is an attacking spinner, who can get wickets. You’ve got a couple of hold-in bowlers. Siraj can play that role, but I think they need to be a bit more bold in their selection of bowlers.”

“If Reddy plays, then you don’t have to play Jadeja and bring the attacking spin option. I think that’s one thing they’ve got to look at, especially away from home,” he added.

Jadeja's away record is far from flattering with 1304 runs in 30 Tests, at an average of 32.6, inclusive of nine fifties and also a ton. With the ball he has scalped 81 wickets in 30 Tests, at an average of 35.58.