Leeds Test: Smith Explains England's Mindset in Record Chase

Jamie Smith smashed Ravindra Jadeja and blazed England past the finish line with a volley of four, six, six in the first over of the fifth day's final hour. Smith added a brisk 44 off 55, sealing the match for England. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

England batter Jamie Smith underlined the team’s intent and strategy during their remarkable run chase in the first Test against India at Headingley, Leeds.

Speaking after the match, Smith explained that England approached the fourth-innings target of 371 with a positive mindset, determined to play their natural game and take advantage of ideal batting conditions.

“It was simple, we were chasing the runs and never considered blocking out for a draw. We always intended to be positive,” Smith told ESPNcricinfo.

“The outfield was rapid, and the pitch stayed true even on day five. It didn’t misbehave much, so we could keep things straightforward without having to manufacture shots, which helped a lot.”

The foundation of England’s record-breaking chase was laid by Ben Duckett’s outstanding 149, which set the tone early. Smith then played a crucial role in the final session, striking a brisk 44 off 55 balls. He sealed the win in emphatic fashion, launching Ravindra Jadeja for four, six, and another six in the opening over of the last hour.

Smith also highlighted the importance of belief from teammates and the support system within the squad. While batting can feel like an individual task, he said that trust and backing from others made a big difference.

“Having that belief from others definitely elevated my game,” he said.

“Even though it’s just you and your partner out there, knowing that everyone supports your approach makes a huge difference. You feel less alone in your decision-making.”

He noted that the team’s fearless attitude allowed for freedom in shot selection, even when taking risks.

“If you get caught on the boundary trying to hit a six, no one’s giving you a hard time. Instead, it’s, ‘Mate, that was a good option, the wind was blowing that way,’” Smith added.

Reflecting on the moment before the second new ball, Smith explained his aggressive approach: “I knew the new ball was coming, and it might’ve looked like I was exposing Chris Woakes at No.8. But if I’d managed a couple more big hits in that over, we’d have had all the momentum heading into the new ball. It brings wickets, sure, but also opportunities to score quickly. There’s always some calculated thinking behind it.”

England chased down the target in just 82 overs, finishing at 373/5 to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.