'Should Have Played In Thiruvananthapuram': Tharoor

IMAGE: With visibility showing no signs of improvement, a final inspection at 9:25 pm confirmed the inevitable -- the match was abandoned. Photograph: BCCI

The fourth T20I between India and South Africa in Lucknow was called off without a ball being bowled on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. as dense fog and worsening air quality rendered playing conditions unsafe at the Ekana stadium.

The toss, scheduled for 6:30 pm, was delayed as thick fog blanketed the ground, prompting a series of inspections at 6:50 pm, 7:30 pm, 8 pm, 8:30 pm and 9 pm.

With visibility showing no signs of improvement, a final inspection at 9:25 pm confirmed the inevitable -- the match was abandoned.

While official communication cited 'excessive fog', the abandonment sparked widespread debate online, with many pointing to severe pollution levels as the real culprit.

Lucknow's Air Quality Index reportedly hovered above 400, firmly in the 'hazardous' category.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was among the most prominent voices highlighting the issue, calling attention to the plight of fans and the broader environmental concern.

'Cricket fans have been waiting in vain for the #INDVSSAODI to start in Lucknow,' Tharoor posted on X. 'But thanks to dense smog, pervasive in most north Indian cities, and an AQI of 411, visibility is too poor to permit a game of cricket.

'They should've scheduled the game in Thiruvananthapuram, where AQI is about 68 right now!', Tharoor, the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, exclaimed.

Tharoor's remarks struck a chord, amplifying criticism of venue selection during peak winter pollution in north India. Players were left waiting for long stretches before retreating to the dressing rooms, while spectators gradually filtered out as conditions failed to improve.

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai echoed similar concerns, calling the situation a 'bloody disgrace' and stressing that it was 'not fog but smog' that forced the delay.

'What a BLOODY DISGRACE: an international match being delayed (and possibly cancelled) because of terrible Air Quality Index in Lucknow (AQI around 400). This is not FOG BUT SMOG! Time to wake up and smell the coffee (the air is too bad to smell!),' Sardesai, the son of the late Test batsman Dilip Sardesai tweeted.

Social media users shared images and videos from the ground, with some pointing out that all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a face mask during warm-ups.

With no reserve day in place, both teams will now travel to Ahmedabad for the fifth and final T20I, with India leading the series 2-1 but the Lucknow washout has left behind uncomfortable questions about scheduling, pollution, and player welfare.